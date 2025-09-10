For Immediate Release: September 10, 2025

DCIA Statement on Nomination of Josh Simmons as General Counsel of the Central Intelligence Agency

Today, following President Donald J. Trump's recent nomination of Joshua Simmons to serve as the General Counsel for the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), Director John Ratcliffe released the following statement:

"I am pleased to share that, last week, President Trump nominated Joshua Simmons to serve as CIA's next General Counsel. Josh's nomination is great news for our Agency. He has advised on complex legal matters of national and international importance, earning a reputation for integrity, professionalism, and strategic insight that will be an enormous benefit to CIA's mission. I look forward to Josh's confirmation and welcoming him to the Agency."

Mr. Simmons currently serves as the Principal Deputy General Counsel at the U.S. Department of State. He previously served as Senior Adviser and Attorney-Adviser in the State Department's Office of the Legal Adviser. Before joining the State Department, Josh was a partner and co-head of the Global Disputes practice at Wiley Rein LLP. Josh holds undergraduate degrees with honors and highest distinction from the University of North Carolina and received his law degree from the University of Virginia.

