For Immediate Release: July 31, 2025

CIA Director John Ratcliffe and Attorney General Pamela Bondi Declassify Durham Appendix, Transmit to Chairman Chuck Grassley

Today, the Department of Justice (DOJ) sent the declassified Appendix of the Durham Report to the Senate Judiciary Committee following coordination with the CIA. This action advances President Donald J. Trump’s directive for maximum transparency and underscores the Attorney General’s and the Director’s commitment to that objective. It also fulfills a request for disclosure by Senate Judiciary Chairman Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA), whose leadership on this issue has been instrumental.

This latest declassification follows the DOJ’s recent disclosure of information related to the FBI’s handling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server and mishandling of classified information.

Following the transmission of new Durham documents, Attorney General Pamela Bondi, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, and FBI Director Kash Patel released the following statements:

“CIA and the Department of Justice under Attorney General Pam Bondi are taking a bold step forward in declassifying the underlying intelligence in the Durham appendix showing the false Trump-Russia collusion narrative for what it was – a coordinated plan to prevent and destroy Donald Trump’s presidency. CIA stands with the Department and is committed to transparency and rebuilding trust in the IC. The American people deserve the opportunity to see the evidence for themselves.” – CIA Director John Ratcliffe

“Today, the Department of Justice provided Chairman Grassley with previously classified information relating to Special Counsel Durham’s investigation into possible coordination between the Clinton campaign and the Obama administration to interfere with the 2016 presidential election. This Department of Justice, alongside the CIA, is committed to truth and transparency and will continue to support good-faith efforts by Congress to hold our government accountable. Chairman Grassley is leading by example and shining light on critical issues of great interest to the American people.” – Attorney General Pamela Bondi

“The American people deserve the full, unfiltered truth about the Russia collusion hoax and the political abuse of our justice system it exposed. Today’s declassification and release of documents tied to the Durham report is another step toward that accountability. The FBI will continue working tirelessly with our federal partners at DOJ, CIA, and more to uncover the facts that should have been brought to light years ago. I’m grateful to Chairman Grassley for his steadfast leadership on this issue, and I look forward to our continued partnership in exposing one of the most shameful frauds ever perpetrated on the American public.” – FBI Director Kash Patel

