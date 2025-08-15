For Immediate Release: August 14, 2025

Statement from Director John Ratcliffe on the Passing of Former Director of Central Intelligence William Webster

On Friday, 8 August 2025, our Nation lost a great American with the passing of former Director of Central Intelligence William H. Webster. A former federal prosecutor and federal judge, Judge Webster would become the only person to lead the FBI and CIA.

A World War II and Korean War veteran, Judge Webster served for nearly a decade as Director of the FBI, where he was known for rebuilding morale, restoring relationships, and upholding the law in service to the public. A line from his first speech as FBI Director is memorialized in bronze at FBI Headquarters: “Together, we will do the work the American people expect of us, in the way the Constitution demands of us.”

As his tenure at FBI was ending, President Reagan sought a leader known for integrity and appointed Judge Webster DCI at a pivotal moment in CIA history. Judge Webster guided CIA through a difficult period in the wake of the Iran-Contra affair, helping the Agency regain the trust of Congress and the American people. He launched CIA’s first specialized units focused on counterintelligence and counternarcotics. Most notably, his steady leadership unified the broader Intelligence Community through landmark moments, including the fall of the Berlin Wall and the end of the Cold War.

Judge Webster was a devoted and faithful servant to the Nation, living a remarkable life of public service during his 101 years, and we extend our deepest condolences to his wife, Lynda, and the entire Webster family.

