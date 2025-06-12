Ultra Rare Coins Generate 20,000% Returns Since 1970, Outpacing Stocks, Bonds, Real Estate and Gold

Hard Asset Management Analysis Shows Numismatic Investments Deliver Superior Long-Term Performance Across All Asset Classes

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A comprehensive analysis of investment returns spanning more than five decades demonstrates that rare coins have significantly outperformed stocks, bonds, real estate, and precious metals, according to data compiled by Hard Asset Management, a global leader in rare coins and precious metals. The PCGS3000 Rare Coin Index shows gains exceeding 7,200% since its 1970 inception, while the Ultra Rarities Index has gained approximately 20,000%, substantially surpassing returns from all traditional investment vehicles.Market data reveals the dramatic superiority of rare coins over every major asset class. The S&P 500 has delivered an average annual return of 10.33% since 1957, but when adjusted for inflation, the real return drops to 6.47%. Over the past 12 months through May 2025, gold gained 53.6% while the S&P 500 returned just 0.4%, highlighting the divergence between hard assets and traditional securities. Real estate investment trusts (REITs) returned 10.54% annually from 1992-2012, while the Case-Shiller Home Price Index returned just 3.71% annually, barely exceeding inflation. Investment-grade corporate bonds averaged 6.62% annually, and 10-year Treasury bonds delivered only 3.31% average returns. Gold, often viewed as an inflation hedge, generated an annualized return of just 3.2% before inflation from 1980 through 2023, and a mere 0.02% after inflation adjustment."The data clearly demonstrates that rare coins have established themselves as one of the best assets of value over more than five decades," said Christian Briggs, Founder and CEO of Hard Asset Management. "While traditional portfolios rely heavily on stocks and bonds that have underperformed, sophisticated investors are recognizing that numismatic assets offer capital appreciation potential that no other asset class has matched historically."The rare coin market has maintained its momentum into 2025, with recent auction results confirming sustained global investor demand. One of the best Auctions' 2025 Winter FUN Show achieved $65.4 million in total sales, with five individual coins surpassing the $1 million mark. A 1927-D Saint-Gaudens Double Eagle sold for $3.84 million, representing a 24% increase from its 2021 sale price. A 1798 Capped Bust Right Half Eagle achieved $3 million, marking a 51.5% appreciation in just one year. Stack's Bowers' February 2025 Showcase Auction realized nearly $6.5 million, demonstrating robust market activity across U.S. and world coins.The strength extends beyond U.S. markets, with international rare coin segments showing exceptional growth. Select European certified rarities have appreciated 40-60% since 2022, while Asian rarities including Dragon Dollars have risen 30-45% from 2023-2025. Market analysts project the global rare coin market will expand from $10.7 billion in 2024 to $23.9 billion by 2032, representing a 10.5% compound annual growth rate.Additional strength is evident in the broader market, with premier online auction sites achieving cumulative hammer prices of over $22 million in January-February sales alone. In April 2025, an 1878 Liberty Gold Double Eagle graded PCGS Proof-64 DCAM with CAC Green approval realized $290,812.50, while a 1907 Ultra High Relief Double Eagle reached $4.25 million, demonstrating accelerating values across multiple numismatic categories.Several fundamental factors explain why rare coins consistently outperform all other asset classes. Unlike stocks that dilute value through new share issuance, corporate bonds that default, or real estate that requires maintenance and faces property taxes, rare coins that are actually a diminishing supply as more and more collectors/investors . While paper assets can become worthless and real estate can deteriorate, rare coins provide tangible value that has been recognized for centuries.Historical patterns demonstrate rare coins' unique ability to surge during periods when traditional assets struggle. During the 1970s stagflation period, while stocks and bonds lost value to inflation, the rare coin index surged 1,195%. Following the 2008 financial crisis, when real estate crashed and stocks lost half their value, rare coins recovered rapidly and continued appreciating. This counter-cyclical performance provides portfolio protection unavailable in conventional investments.The numismatic market has attracted significant institutional validation, with major auction houses and grading services receiving investments from prominent private equity firms including Blackstone, Cohen Private Ventures, and D1 Capital Partners. This institutional recognition confirms rare coins as a superior alternative to traditional asset classes that have failed to match numismatic returns.Demonstrating its market leadership, Hard Asset Management recently acquired an extraordinary two-coin set of early American proof gold: the 1836 $5 Classic Head Half Eagle graded PCGS PR67 Deep Cameo and the 1836 $2.5 Classic Head Quarter Eagle graded PCGS PR66 Deep Cameo, with a combined estimated value well over $5 million. These acquisitions exemplify the exceptional appreciation potential of rare numismatic assets.Hard Asset Management has facilitated over $400 million in rare coin transactions in recent years. With more than five decades of data proving rare coins' superiority over stocks, bonds, real estate, and precious metals, the firm continues to provide access to the one asset class that has consistently delivered the highest long-term returns.About Hard Asset ManagementHard Asset Management, a division of BMC Capital, is a full-service firm specializing in rare coins and precious metals. The company provides clients with expert market insights and access to some of the finest tangible assets available globally.Forward-Looking Statement DisclaimerThis press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the market for precious metals and rare coins. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections, as well as management's beliefs and assumptions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Factors that may impact future performance include fluctuations in metal prices, market demand, regulatory changes, and economic conditions. Investing in precious metals and rare coins involves risks, including market volatility and potential loss of principal. Past performance is not indicative of future results.Prospective investors should conduct their own due diligence and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, commodities, or investment products. All information is provided as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in future events or circumstances.

