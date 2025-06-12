FAA Statement on Updated DCA Helicopter Charts

Thursday, June 12, 2025

As part of the FAA’s continuous efforts to improve safety in the National Capital Region, the agency has published modifications to helicopter zones and routes around Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA).

The new safety measures do not change permanent restrictions, route closures and procedures for urgent missions announced in March after the NTSB preliminary recommendations. The FAA requires all aircraft operating around DCA to broadcast their position and identification using ADS-B Out, with very limited exceptions.

The boundaries of Zones 3 and 4 were reduced in size, moving them farther away from the airport, ensuring required safe separation between helicopters and other aircraft. A new Broad Creek Transition has been established for helicopters traveling south of the airport, creating greater vertical separation from commercial aircraft on final approach to the airport. The updated chart is effective June 12, 2025.

The FAA hosted stakeholder engagement meetings with the Department of Defense, DC Metropolitan Police and medical helicopter operators, and participated in Congressional and community engagement to discuss route changes. The FAA issued these changes as part of the standard charting schedule, which occurs every 56 days. The digital copy was available about 20 days before the effective date. Pilots must ensure they are using current and accurate aeronautical data for safety and compliance. Additionally, the FAA trained all local air traffic controllers.

The agency continues to assess safety data and areas of risk in the Baltimore-Washington area, as well as other cities that have airports with high volumes of mixed traffic.