U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy Announces First New Hampshire School to Join Air Traffic Controller Program

WASHINGTON — U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy today announced that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has signed an agreement with Nashua Community College to become the next school for the Enhanced Air Traffic–Collegiate Training Initiative (E-CTI). This is the 5th new CTI program to be announced this year as part of Secretary Duffy’s mission to recruit the next generation of air traffic controllers.

“Under President Trump’s leadership, we’re solving the air traffic controller shortage one step at a time,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy. “Our new partnership with Nashua Community College will help us continue to attract the best and brightest to fill our air traffic control towers. To all the young Americans considering a career in this exciting field – your work will make flying safer and more efficient than ever.”

The FAA has authorized nine programs at eight schools to provide the same thorough curriculum and advanced training technology that is offered at the FAA’s Air Traffic Controller Academy in Oklahoma City. This is the first program authorized in New Hampshire.

During the latest Supercharge hiring campaign that closed on March 17, the FAA received more than 10,000 applications. More than 8,300 of those were referred to testing and the FAA is already seeing the results, with July having the highest number of Academy students in training in FAA’s history (550 students by the end of the month).

“Investing in the next generation of air traffic controllers is critical to maintaining the safety and efficiency of our national airspace,” said FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford. “By expanding training opportunities through these programs, we’re not only meeting today’s staffing needs—we’re building a resilient workforce ready to handle the challenges of tomorrow.”

“Expanding opportunities in high-demand fields is essential to ensuring New Hampshire has a dependable pipeline of talent,” said Governor of New Hampshire Kelly Ayotte. “This partnership with Nashua Community College will help build the workforce of tomorrow right here in the Granite State, while opening new doors for students to pursue rewarding careers that keep our state strong and our nation safe.”

Additional Information:

Enhanced AT-CTI school students must pass the ATSA, meet the FAA’s medical and security requirements, and pass performance verifications to receive an official endorsement certificate. After meeting these requirements, these graduates report directly to an FAA facility to begin their training.

This is different than the Standard AT-CTI, where graduates go to the FAA Academy but can bypass the introductory Air Traffic Basics Course.

The FAA also has a year-round hiring opportunity for experienced controllers from the military and private industry and is enhancing training with modernized simulators to help get new hires through more efficiently.

The FAA will continue to take aggressive action to get the best and brightest to join our team and increase our controller workforce. Controllers’ work is critical to meeting our safety mission, and we’ve made the hiring process more efficient than ever.

Schools interested in becoming an E-CTI school can continue to submit applications online year-round.