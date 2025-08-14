U.S. Transportation Secretary & Acting NASA Administrator Sean P. Duffy Joins President Trump Executive Order Signing to Boost U.S. Space Competitiveness

Thursday, August 14, 2025

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Transportation Secretary and Acting NASA Administrator Sean P. Duffy joined President Donald J. Trump today at the White House for the historic signing of the Executive Order “Enabling Competition in the Commercial Space Industry.”

“People think the Department of Transportation is just planes, trains, and automobiles – but we have a critical role to play in unlocking the final frontier. By slashing red tape tying up spaceport construction, streamlining launch licenses so they can occur at scale, and creating high-level space positions in government, we can unleash the next wave of innovation. At NASA, this means continuing to work with commercial space companies and improving our spaceports’ ability to launch,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary and Acting NASA Administrator Sean P. Duffy. “Thanks to the leadership of President Trump, we will enable American space competitiveness and superiority for decades to come. I look forward to leveraging my dual role at DOT and NASA to make this dream a reality.”

The executive order will enable a competitive launch marketplace and substantially increase commercial space launch cadence and novel space activities by 2030.

“The FAA strongly supports President Trump’s executive order to make sure the U.S. leads the growing space economy and continues to lead the world in space transportation and innovation,” said FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford. “This order safely removes regulatory barriers so that U.S. companies can dominate commercial space activities.”

Executive Order Highlights:

The “Enabling Competition in the Commercial Space Industry” EO will help to: