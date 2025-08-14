U.S. Transportation Secretary Duffy, FAA Celebrate Milestone of 1,000th Commercial Space Operation

Thursday, August 14, 2025

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Transportation Secretary and Acting NASA Administrator Sean P. Duffy today marked the Federal Aviation Administration’s 1,000th operation of a commercial space vehicle that the agency licensed or permitted. The United States is a leader in space exploration, and this milestone highlights more than 35 years of the FAA successfully fulfilling its mission to protect safety and advance the future of our skies.

“The 1,000th FAA-licensed commercial space operation is a major milestone—one that showcases American innovation as we push the boundaries of what’s possible in the final frontier,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy. “Together, the FAA and NASA are working to build a safe and vibrant U.S. commercial space industry that cements America’s leadership on the global stage. That means more great paying jobs, new technological advancements, and economic opportunity.”



This week, President Trump signed the “Enabling Competition in the Commercial Space Industry” Executive Order to unleash American innovation. As the number of launches and reentries skyrockets, the FAA is moving forward with actions to maintain public safety while reducing regulatory burden to meet increasing industry demand.

“The FAA is dedicated to providing safe, efficient, and timely access to space, helping ensure the U.S. remains the global leader in space transportation, innovation, and safety,” said FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford. “This milestone wouldn’t be possible without our dedicated commercial space team, whose work makes every launch and reentry possible. At this pace, we’ll reach the next 1,000 missions in less than five years.”

Timely license approval by the FAA is key to getting U.S. rockets off the launch pad and into space. The FAA is implementing the Part 450 license rule to streamline the launch and reentry application process, authorize multiple operations with one license approval, and relieve administrative and cost burdens on industry, among other benefits. Seven operators have a Part 450 license with several others in the process.

To learn more, access the fact sheet here.