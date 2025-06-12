BRISK SALES AT DOMUS BRICKELL PARK AND DOMUS BRICKELL CENTER ARE DEFYING DOWNTREND AMONG SHORT-TERM CONDOMINIUMS

Courtesy of North Development

Domus Brickell Park -- topped off and 70% sold -- will open before the 2026 World Cup; sister project Domus Brickell Center has had 120 contracts since 2024

We are extremely pleased that both developments continue to be so well regarded, as evidenced by steady sales.” — Ricardo Dunin, co-founder of North Development

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an environment of adjustments among short-term rental projects, and despite headwinds of uncertainty impacting the market, Miami-headquartered North Development’s Domus Brickell Park and Domus Brickell Center continue experiencing robust sales.While different in size and scope – Domus Brickell Park is a 12-story boutique building with 171 residences, while Domus Brickell Center is a 35-story, 579-residence building – both are short-term-rental-friendly condominiums in the West Brickell enclave of Miami’s financial district.Domus Brickell Park topped off earlier this year and is on track to be completed in Q1 2026 – well ahead of World Cup festivities in Miami, a time where demand will be extremely high in the sector. The boutique-style building – located at 1611 SW 2nd Avenue, across from Simpson Park – was the first Brickell-area project to have topped off in 2025. The Zyscovich Architects-designed structure will be replete with high-tech-driven hotel services and state-of-the-art air and water filtration.Domus Brickell Center, with 120 hard contracts since the reservation conversion process began, will break ground this summer and is on schedule for its 2027 delivery date. Located at 1034 SW 2nd Avenue, the property is in the heart of a bustling corridor of businesses and retail. The project’s architect is Miami-based Studio Mc+G, with Urban Robot Associates designing the interiors. Cervera Real Estate is the exclusive sales broker for both buildings.“We are extremely pleased that both developments continue to be so well regarded, as evidenced by steady sales,” said Ricardo Dunin, co-founder of North Development. “It shows that if you have the right project, at the appropriate price, the market will respond positively.”“We knew from the onset that our projects would be market differentiators,” said Juan Carlos Tassara, co-principal of North Development. “We took a tired model in the traditional condo-hotel business and re-purposed it through a tech-forward, hospitality-based approach.”Furthering the draw of both projects – and the Domus brand, as a whole – North Development has launched North Management, a hospitality-rooted short-term-rental management company that will oversee North’s portfolio of short-term rental projects, starting with these initial two developments.North Development has long recognized that brands such as Airbnb and Vrbo, among others, have transformed the concept of short-term rentals, but have also fostered uncertainty and imbalance for owners and guests alike. With a Domus project, no matter where you are, you can book with confidence knowing that there are guardrails in place to ensure quality, consistency, and ease – from booking to check-out.The Domus Brickell Park and Domus Brickell Center sales galleries are located at 1200 Brickell Avenue on the 18th Floor in Miami. For more information, visit domusflats.com.# # #About North DevelopmentNorth Development was founded by two entities, both with ample knowledge and experience gained from successfully developing innovative projects. Oak Capital is a real estate investment and development company whose founder, Ricardo Dunin, has over 35 years of experience in the U.S., the Caribbean and Brazil. He was responsible for the development of three Ritz-Carlton Residences (Miami Beach, Singer Island and Pompano Beach), the development and brand creation of Le Sereno Hotel in St. Barth, and the development of 12 hotels with Accor in Rio de Janeiro. Edifica, a real estate developer, builder and fund manager from Peru with 20 years of experience and 64 delivered projects, is the foremost developer for investor-driven, short-term-rental-friendly condo projects in the country. Given their very complementary experiences and skill sets, together they bring a wealth of expertise for the creation of a sophisticated brand. North Development’s mission is to develop new value-added concepts from the ground up that maximize value for investors and create comfortable experiences for guests. With a focus on quality and innovation, North Development aims to set itself apart in the marketplace and become a trusted name in the residential condo industry. Visit www.northdevelopment.com for more information.

