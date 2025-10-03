Material Capital Partners Secures $77.8M in Financing, Breaks Ground on Build-to-Rent Community in Shawnee, Kansas

Harmony at Clear Creek

The milestone project marks MCP’s entry into the Kansas City metro and its final investment from Build-to-Rent Development Fund I

The rapidly emerging role of BTR communities helps meet our nation’s housing shortage. We are excited to deliver a thoughtfully planned neighborhood that creates value for residents and our investors.” — Alex Chalmers, Founder and Managing Partner of Material Capital Partners

SHAWNEE, KS, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Material Capital Partners (“MCP”), a vertically integrated real estate development and investment firm specializing in build-to-rent communities, announced it has secured $77.8 million in project financing and started construction on Harmony at Clear Creek , a 188-unit build-to-rent residential community in Shawnee, Kansas, just southwest of Kansas City.The closing marks a major milestone for Material Capital Partners as it expands into the Midwest and completes the final investment from its BTR Development Fund I.Harmony at Clear Creek also represents MCP’s third collaboration with financial partner Bluerock . Bank OZK provided construction financing, and Winchester Commercial Group is leading the vertical construction.“This closing is an important milestone in our growth strategy,” said Alex Chalmers, Founder and Managing Partner of Material Capital Partners. “We identified Kansas City three years ago as a supply-constrained market with strong demand, and it has become one of the fastest rent growth markets in the country.”“The rapidly emerging role of build-to-rent communities helps meet our nation’s housing shortage,” adds Chalmers. “Our MCP team is excited to contribute our project to the Shawnee community and deliver a thoughtfully planned neighborhood that creates long-term value for residents and our investors.”Harmony at Clear Creek builds on the momentum of MCP’s BTR Development Fund I and joins a growing pipeline of build-to-rent communities currently in development. These include Indigo Cove, an 83-unit upscale townhome community in Bluffton, South Carolina, and River Ford, a single-family cottage neighborhood in Brunswick, Georgia, both of which are now under vertical construction.“We are thrilled to be partnering with MCP on our third BTR project together,” said Andrew Albano, Senior Vice President at Bluerock. “The confluence of limited residential rental supply and extremely strong demand fundamentals, particularly for this product segment, will position the project to be very well received in the market.”Harmony at Clear Creek will deliver 188 single-family homes and townhomes on approximately 40 acres, offering a mix of three- and four-bedroom floor plans ranging from 1,600 to 2,400 square feet. Each residence will include a two-car garage, private patio, fenced backyard, and mudroom with built-in storage cubbies. Interior finishes will feature granite countertops, stainless-steel appliances, walk-in showers, and spacious walk-in closets.The community is designed in a new urbanist style with a focus on walkability, wellness, and green space, giving residents access to a suite of upscale amenities designed to foster community living. Planned features include a clubhouse with a fitness center and co-working spaces, resort-style pool with a splash pad, large dog park and pet spa, pocket parks, and walking trails interwoven through the site’s natural landscape.Strategically located in one of the fastest-growing suburbs in the Kansas City metropolitan area, Harmony at Clear Creek benefits from nearby access to Highway 7, which connects residents to downtown Kansas City and key employment centers throughout Johnson County. Ranked among the top places to live in Kansas and boasting a population growth of over 10 percent in the past decade, Shawnee is emerging as a premier residential destination in the Midwest, offering award-winning schools, abundant parks, and a strong sense of community.Harmony at Clear Creek’s location combines suburban tranquility with strong connectivity, making it a highly desirable address for both families and professionals. The self-contained site also exceeds the City of Shawnee’s green space requirements, reflecting MCP’s broader mission to create high-quality communities that fit naturally within their environment and add long-term value to surrounding neighborhoods.The community will be built by Winchester Commercial Group, MCP’s longstanding construction partner for its build-to-rent portfolio, with anticipated first units available for rent in October 2026 and the full project completion targeted for February 2028.With Harmony at Clear Creek representing the final investment of Fund I, MCP has already begun deploying capital from BTR Development Fund II, starting with the recently announced Mill Landing, a 163-unit development now underway in Greer, South Carolina.For more information on Harmony at Clear Creek, visit https://harmonyatclearcreek.mcpcommunity.com/ About Material Capital PartnersMaterial Capital Partners is a vertically integrated real estate development and investment management firm based in Charleston, SC, focused on purpose-built single-family rental home communities throughout the Southeast and the Midwest. The firm’s build-to-rent communities typically consist of 100-200 standalone single-family homes and townhomes, with full Class A amenities and managed by institutional third-party property management companies. The MCP executive team has developed, built, and managed over 9,000 units across the Southeast. For more information, visit www.materialcapitalpartners.com About BluerockBluerock is a leading institutional alternative asset manager based in New York with regional offices across the U.S. Bluerock principals have a collective 100+ years of investing experience with more than $120 billion real estate and capital markets experience and manage multiple well-recognized real estate private and public company platforms. Today, Bluerock has more than $20 billion in acquired and managed assets and offers a complementary suite of public and private investment programs, with both short and long-term goals, to individual investors seeking solutions aimed at providing predictable income, capital growth, and tax benefits. For more information, visit https://bluerock.com/ About Bank OZKBank OZK (Nasdaq: OZK), through its Real Estate Specialties Group (RESG), provides financing on commercial real estate projects throughout the nation. RESG is considered a preeminent, market-leading construction lender focused on senior secured financing for a variety of property types including mixed use, multifamily housing, condominiums, office, hospitality, life sciences, industrial and retail. For the five years ended June 30, 2025, RESG originated approximately $40.27 billion in new loans. For more information, visit ozk.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.