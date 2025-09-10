Reef Arches Makes Headlines in Coastal Resilience Efforts

Installation Team Nick Bourdon, Co-Founder of Reef Arches Reef Arches Installation Reef Arches Cape Canaveral Drone Shot

First municipal deployment of Reef Arches in the U.S. safeguards wastewater facility and enhances ecosystem health.

Our Reef Arches are engineered to protect critical assets while creating long-term ecological benefits that enhance Florida’s coastal communities.” — Nick Bourdon, Co-Founder of Reef Arches

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The City of Cape Canaveral has made history by becoming the first municipality in the United States to deploy Reef Arches , an innovative coastal resiliency solution designed and produced by Hedrick Brothers Environmental. The installation marks a major step forward in safeguarding vital infrastructure against storm surge, erosion, and sea-level rise while also enhancing the local ecosystem.Ten Reef Arches, each weighing approximately 1,200 pounds, were placed along the shoreline of the Indian River Lagoon to protect the city’s Wastewater Reclamation Facility (WRF). The arch-shaped, honeycomb design dissipates wave energy, reducing shoreline erosion while supporting seagrass photosynthesis, creating marine habitats, and promoting mangrove growth. To reinforce this installation, 100 tons of granite riprap were laid over a geotextile membrane, providing additional shoreline stabilization.“This project is a clear demonstration of how municipalities can integrate resilient infrastructure with environmental stewardship,” said Nick Bourdon, Co-Founder of Reef Arches. “Our Reef Arches are engineered to protect critical assets while creating long-term ecological benefits that enhance Florida’s coastal communities.”The reef arches and riprap are an interim solution while the city works with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on a multi-million long-term project to harden and enhance the shoreline.Cape Canaveral city officials emphasized that the Reef Arches provide an environmentally conscious alternative to traditional seawalls, helping balance infrastructure protection with ecosystem restoration.###About Reef ArchesDeveloped by Hedrick Brothers Environmental, Reef Arches are patented coastal resiliency structures designed to reduce wave energy, prevent shoreline erosion, and create critical habitats for marine life. Their modular, eco-friendly design allows municipalities, developers, and environmental organizations to integrate sustainable shoreline protection into coastal resilience strategies. Learn more at https://reefarches.com About Hedrick Brothers EnvironmentalHedrick Brothers Environmental, a division of Hedrick Brothers Construction, specializes in environmentally focused infrastructure solutions designed to address the challenges of climate change, sea-level rise, and coastal sustainability. With a commitment to innovation, safety, and environmental stewardship, Hedrick Brothers Environmental is helping communities across Florida and beyond build a more resilient future.

