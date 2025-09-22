Hedrick Brothers Development and CapStrata Group Introduce Edon Park—A Visionary 22-Acre Destination for Kissimmee

Edon Park Rendering Drone View Photo Credit: Cormia Design Group Edon Park Rendering - Water View Photo Credit: Cormia Design Group Edon Park Rendering - Street View Photo Credit: Cormia Design Group

A master-planned, mixed-use destination uniting recreation, housing, and innovation in Kissimmee.

This project represents more than construction, it’s about building a lasting destination where families and innovators can connect.” — Burk Hedrick, President of Hedrick Brothers Development

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hedrick Brothers Development , in collaboration with Hedrick Brothers Construction and CapStrata Group , is excited to present Edon Park , a visionary 22-acre mixed-use P3 (Public Private Partnership) project proposed for the City of Kissimmee. This destination is designed to bridge the innovation-rich community of NeoCity with the vibrant International Drive corridor. The vertically integrated Hedrick team includes Hedrick Brothers Development and Hedrick Brothers Construction, which has over forty years and millions of square feet of experience. This integrated project reflects the distinctive collaboration of Hedrick’s development and construction teams in partnership with CapStrata, Cormia Design Group, Ustler Development, Joyce Development Group, KPM Franklin, VHB, Votum Construction, Cely Consulting, LRG Investors and the City of Kissimmee.Edon Park embodies three foundational pillars—innovation, family, and recreation—anchored by a Sportsplex intended to boost sports tourism and community engagement. Surrounding residential and communal spaces are thoughtfully designed to foster neighborhood connection and enrich family life, reinforcing Kissimmee’s growing identity as a hub of cultural vitality and innovation.Hedrick Brothers Development, based in Winter Park, specializes in developing, owning, and managing institutional-grade multifamily, commercial, and industrial properties—leveraging decades of combined experience.Hedrick Brothers Construction, headquartered in West Palm Beach, brings over 40 years of white-glove craftsmanship to commercial and luxury residential sectors across Florida, delivering complex projects with exceptional quality and precision. This unified approach ensures a successful execution of Edon Park’s vision.“We are honored to share our vision for Edon Park with the City of Kissimmee. This project represents more than construction," says Burk Hedrick, President of Development at Hedrick Brothers Construction, “it’s about building a lasting destination where families and innovators can connect.”CapStrata Group, led by CEO Veronica Malolos, CCIM, contributes deep regional insight across development, brokerage, and property management. Their parallel commitment to responsible growth and inclusive progress ensures Edon Park is positioned to serve the community well beyond its physical footprint.###About Hedrick Brothers DevelopmentHedrick Brothers Development is a full-service real estate development organization which develops, owns and manages institutional-grade residential, commercial and industrial projects. Through its sister company, Hedrick Brothers Construction, a trusted name throughout the state of Florida in the construction industry since 1979, they can provide integrated vertical services to streamline the complete development process. With a long-term vision and a deep commitment to integrity, innovation, and value creation, Hedrick Brothers Development leverages its deep-rooted industry expertise and partnerships to deliver transformative developments, setting new standards for quality and innovation. For more information, visit https://www.hedrickbrothersdevelopment.com About Hedrick Brothers ConstructionHedrick Brothers Construction is a privately held, Florida-based construction management, general contracting, and design-build firm, serving clients since 1979. Headquartered in West Palm Beach with regional offices in Miami, Melbourne and Winter Park, the company delivers high-quality commercial, institutional, multifamily, and luxury residential projects across the state. Hedrick Brothers Construction is the foundation of the broader Hedrick enterprise, complementing Hedrick Brothers Development’s mission to shape transformative, strategically located real estate across Florida. For more information, visit https://hedrickbrothers.com About CapStrata GroupOur connected ecosystem of companies offers end-to-end expertise across development, brokerage, andproperty management. Founded by Veronica Malolos, CCIM, CapStrata is rooted in the region, bringing bothdeep professional experience and a personal commitment to shaping its future. At CapStrata, we build opportunities, we are proud to serve as a trusted partner committed to responsible growth, inclusive progress,and a stronger, more connected region. For more information visit https://capstrata.com

