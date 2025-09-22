Hedrick Brothers Development and CapStrata Group Introduce Edon Park—A Visionary 22-Acre Destination for Kissimmee
A master-planned, mixed-use destination uniting recreation, housing, and innovation in Kissimmee.
Edon Park embodies three foundational pillars—innovation, family, and recreation—anchored by a Sportsplex intended to boost sports tourism and community engagement. Surrounding residential and communal spaces are thoughtfully designed to foster neighborhood connection and enrich family life, reinforcing Kissimmee’s growing identity as a hub of cultural vitality and innovation.
Hedrick Brothers Development, based in Winter Park, specializes in developing, owning, and managing institutional-grade multifamily, commercial, and industrial properties—leveraging decades of combined experience.
Hedrick Brothers Construction, headquartered in West Palm Beach, brings over 40 years of white-glove craftsmanship to commercial and luxury residential sectors across Florida, delivering complex projects with exceptional quality and precision. This unified approach ensures a successful execution of Edon Park’s vision.
“We are honored to share our vision for Edon Park with the City of Kissimmee. This project represents more than construction," says Burk Hedrick, President of Development at Hedrick Brothers Construction, “it’s about building a lasting destination where families and innovators can connect.”
CapStrata Group, led by CEO Veronica Malolos, CCIM, contributes deep regional insight across development, brokerage, and property management. Their parallel commitment to responsible growth and inclusive progress ensures Edon Park is positioned to serve the community well beyond its physical footprint.
About Hedrick Brothers Development
Hedrick Brothers Development is a full-service real estate development organization which develops, owns and manages institutional-grade residential, commercial and industrial projects. Through its sister company, Hedrick Brothers Construction, a trusted name throughout the state of Florida in the construction industry since 1979, they can provide integrated vertical services to streamline the complete development process. With a long-term vision and a deep commitment to integrity, innovation, and value creation, Hedrick Brothers Development leverages its deep-rooted industry expertise and partnerships to deliver transformative developments, setting new standards for quality and innovation. For more information, visit https://www.hedrickbrothersdevelopment.com
About Hedrick Brothers Construction
Hedrick Brothers Construction is a privately held, Florida-based construction management, general contracting, and design-build firm, serving clients since 1979. Headquartered in West Palm Beach with regional offices in Miami, Melbourne and Winter Park, the company delivers high-quality commercial, institutional, multifamily, and luxury residential projects across the state. Hedrick Brothers Construction is the foundation of the broader Hedrick enterprise, complementing Hedrick Brothers Development’s mission to shape transformative, strategically located real estate across Florida. For more information, visit https://hedrickbrothers.com
About CapStrata Group
Our connected ecosystem of companies offers end-to-end expertise across development, brokerage, and
property management. Founded by Veronica Malolos, CCIM, CapStrata is rooted in the region, bringing both
deep professional experience and a personal commitment to shaping its future. At CapStrata, we build opportunities, we are proud to serve as a trusted partner committed to responsible growth, inclusive progress,
and a stronger, more connected region. For more information visit https://capstrata.com
