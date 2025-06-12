This Week in Construction: Top Innovations & Industry Trends – June 12, 2025

Construction Links Network - Round Up News Magazine

SUNDRE, ALBERTA, CANADA, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Since its establishment in 2003, Construction Links Network has emerged as a premier news and information hub in the construction sector. With a commitment to enhancing the digital presence and search engine visibility of its members, Construction Links Network has become an indispensable resource for a wide array of professionals. This includes construction managers, contractors, developers, building and property managers, architects, designers, engineers, and government officials.As a dynamic hub for digital content dissemination, Construction Links Network offers its members diverse engagement opportunities through news releases, company announcements, blogs, podcasts, webinars, case studies, whitepapers, and videos.Featured content published this week includes a range of topical subjects:• Bridging the Code Gap: New AWC Guide Supports Mass Timber Adoption• RONA mobilizes in support of communities affected by forest fires in Western Canada• Infrastructure Ontario Unveils $30B+ in New Projects in June 2025 Market Update• CDPQ Infra Advances Québec Tram Project with Civil and Systems Contract• Video - Toronto’s New Island: Ookwemin Minising• Construction Crew Survives Wildfire by Sheltering in Shipping Container• The Utility Expo 2025 Opens Registration for North America’s Largest Utility Event• Top 5 Indoor Air Quality Issues When Switching from Heat to A/C – And How to Solve Them• FoxPro Integrations & Migrations• Canadian Concrete Expo 2026: International Registration Now Open• Visualize your schedule in 2D• Opening Keynote Lineup Announced for Commercial UAV Expo 2025• Come Network & Learn at the Upcoming Free Revizto Field Day in Calgary• Building World-Class Hotels: The Power of Preconstruction and Self-Perform Services• Video - Modular Container Solutions with WALKING FLOORUnloading Systems• Buy Canadian: Domestic manufacturing creates value and offsets tariff risk• Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) – Canada• Beyond BIM: How AI is Unlocking Intelligent Infrastructure Lifecycle Management• Restoring with care – for our communities and the planet• German Bionic Launches Exia – A Breakthrough in Wearable Robotics for Industry• Building Permits Drop 6.6% in April Amid Residential Slowdown• George Brown College Appoints EllisDon’s Geoff Smith as New Chancellor• Efficiency Capital and Montreal Climate Fund Open Applications for Custom Retrofit Program• Canada Infrastructure Bank Expands Building Retrofit Initiative with Scotiabank• Canada Square in Toronto to Undergo $200M RetrofitStay informed by subscribing to the Round Up News Magazine, a weekly digest reaching over 7,000 industry professionals. Connect with Construction Links Network to thrive in the ever-evolving construction, building, and design sectors.

