OSCE encourages adoption of the Draft Law on the Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina

SARAJEVO, 12 June 2025 - The OSCE Mission to Bosnia and Herzegovina (Mission) welcomes the submission of the Draft Law on the Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina, including crucial corrections and modifications introduced by MP Pedrag Kojović, which is scheduled to be considered at today’s session of the House of Representatives of the Parliamentary Assembly of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

This is a vital step in safeguarding essential judicial functions critical for ensuring legal certainty, equality before the law, and the overall coherence of the justice sector in Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH).

The draft helps align BiH’s legal reform process with practical needs identified through the Mission’s objective and extensive trial monitoring programme. This further underscores the importance of establishing a supreme court-like judicial body with the competence to interpret and apply laws consistently and harmonize jurisprudence across all jurisdictions.

The Mission remains committed to supporting BiH in securing a legal framework that protects human rights by strengthening judicial independence, consistency and efficiency through transparent, inclusive and appropriately sequenced legislative processes.

We strongly encourage representatives and delegates of both houses of the Parliamentary Assembly of BiH to support this draft legislation as a demonstration of their joint commitment and obligation to an effective and coherent judiciary.