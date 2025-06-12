Rhug Wild Beauty Launches on Amazon U.S., Bringing Award-Winning Organic Skincare Across the Atlantic

Rhug Wild Beauty Deep Cleansing Balm with Wild Berries Rhug Wild Beauty Nourishing Hand & Nail Cream with Orange Peel Oil & Yarrow Rhug Wild Beauty Rebalancing Skin Tonic with Meadowsweet

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rhug Wild Beauty, the acclaimed luxury skincare brand born from the unspoiled 12,000-acre Rhug Estate in North Wales, is excited to announce its launch on Amazon in the United States.Renowned for its holistic approach rooted in organic farming, sustainability, and wild-foraged ingredients, Rhug Wild Beauty is set to elevate the American skincare landscape. This expansion marks a major milestone, introducing a brand revered across the UK and Europe for its innovation and integrity to a wider U.S. audience.American consumers will now have access to a curated collection of high-performance skincare that epitomizes clean beauty. Every product is rigorously tested across all ages and skin types and supported by extensive consumer and clinical trials, delivering visibly remarkable results.What sets Rhug Wild Beauty apart is its rare fusion of luxury and nature. Each product is infused with wild-foraged botanicals, hand-harvested from the pristine Rhug Estate landscape. The line includes cleansers, moisturizers, serums, masks, hand lotions, lip care and body care — crafted to restore, balance, and enhance skin vitality while adhering to sustainability, cruelty-free practices, and ethical sourcing.Founded by Lord Robert Newborough, a pioneer in organic farming and environmental stewardship, the brand reflects his vision of clean beauty that genuinely works. All Rhug Wild Beauty formulations are certified COSMOS Organic, vegan, cruelty-free, and halal—offering full transparency and peace of mind.“Our mission is to craft skincare that is genuinely organic, beautifully effective, and ethically responsible,” shares Lord Robert Newborough. “Launching in the U.S. allows us to share the remarkable benefits of wild-foraged botanicals with a broader audience seeking trusted, clean skincare solutions.”Since its 2020 debut, Rhug Wild Beauty has garnered praise in Vogue, Tatler, and Country & Town House, and graced red carpets with its ethically luxurious products. The brand’s U.S. Amazon launch now brings this celebrated skincare to American beauty enthusiasts looking for products grounded in nature and proven by science.Shop Rhug Wild Beauty now on Amazon and follow @rhugwildbeauty on Instagram and Facebook for news, skincare tips, and behind-the-scenes insights.About Rhug Wild BeautyRhug Wild Beauty is a luxury organic skincare brand rooted in the wild landscapes of North Wales. Committed to sustainability, purity, and proven efficacy, the brand’s products are certified organic, vegan, cruelty-free, and halal—offering trusted, ethical skincare for a global audience.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.