Two Index Reports Released at 16th IIICF Leveraging Macao’s Role as International Platform for High-quality Participation in and Support for BRI

MACAU, June 12 - “The Report on the Belt and Road Infrastructure Development Index (2025)” and “The Report on Portuguese-speaking Countries’ Infrastructure Development Index and Macao’s Achievements in Belt and Road Initiative (2025)” were officially released on 11 June at the 16th International Infrastructure Investment and Construction Forum & Exhibition (IIICF). The aim is to promote high-quality participation in, and support for, the “Belt and Road” Initiative (BRI), and to leverage Macao’s role as a “precise contact” between China and Portuguese-speaking countries (PSC).

“Two new elements” added to enrich the index reports

“The Report on the Belt and Road Infrastructure Development Index (2025)” incorporates two new elements into its framework. First, the report expands its research scope to cover priority sectors, such as construction and petrochemicals, in line with industry trends. It also refines the development cost index framework by adding core indicators related to management costs, and adopts the internationally recognised weighted average method for calculating the development momentum index, making the results more objective and realistic. Second, the report is leading the way in terms of industry transformation. It gathers and compiles data from over 500 “Infrastructure+” projects launched between 2014 and 2024, analysing trends and key characteristics while envisaging future international infrastructure collaboration that is more advanced, resilient, and sustainable under the BRI framework.

Over 1,000 transport and power projects underway, with “infrastructure+” projects manifesting significant development potential

The report reveals four important conclusions. 1. The Belt and Road Infrastructure Development Index has shown steady growth, suggesting that the international infrastructure sector may be entering a new upward cycle. 2. Southeast Asia once again tops the regional rankings, followed by West Asia and North Africa, with countries such as Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, and Malaysia showing particularly strong growth in their national indices. 3. Demand in the transport and power sectors remains robust. Statistics show that over 1,100 transport and power projects with a total value exceeding USD 150 billion are under construction in BRI countries. “Infrastructure+” projects are presenting new development opportunities for international contractors. 4. Co-operation in infrastructure financing has become closer. The wider adoption of innovative financial instruments has significantly improved financing efficiency. Moreover, digital technology is empowering green infrastructure, and green standards are being embedded into infrastructure through mutual integration. This transition towards more sustainable and digital practices is having a wide impact.

Macao’s participation in the BRI recognised

In addition, “The Report on Portuguese-speaking Countries’ Infrastructure Development Index and Macao’s Achievements in Belt and Road Initiative (2025)” acknowledges the Macao SAR’s effective integration into the national development strategy. It also recognises Macao’s commitment to advancing the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin. Furthermore, it highlights Macao’s high-quality services in facilitating economic and trade co-operation between China and Portuguese-speaking countries. The report also affirms that the Macao SAR has steadily enhanced its participation in various BRI co-operation mechanisms, improving its professional services and collaborative capacity. To further support high-quality BRI co-operation, the report offers three recommendations: further consolidating the momentum of economic recovery; integrating more deeply into the national development; and establishing a platform for high-level opening-up.

Significant international investment attracted to the infrastructure markets of three Portuguese-speaking countries

The report also provides a comprehensive analysis of infrastructure development trends in nine Portuguese-speaking countries, revealing two key insights: 1. The Portuguese-speaking Countries’ Infrastructure Development Index has risen for the fifth consecutive year, indicating positive growth in the sector. Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola continue to hold the top three positions. 2. The Portuguese-speaking Countries’ Infrastructure Development Momentum Index has increased for the sixth consecutive year. Key sectors such as transport, power engineering, and petrochemicals are attracting significant international investment.

Both index reports are available to view and download at www.chinca.org or www.ipim.gov.mo.