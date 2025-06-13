NutriSelect and The Center for Applied Health Sciences Partner to Advance AI-Driven Personalized Supplement Science

NutriSelect.ai — Precision Supplement Intelligence™. Where AI meets clinical science to personalize wellness, track real-time progress, and empower consumers to make smarter, evidence-based health decisions.

Strategic collaboration aims to validate NutriSelect's AI supplement engine through clinical trials and biomarker-based performance optimization.

This is more than a business collaboration — it’s a convergence of science, spirit, and human potential.” — Dr. Bill Clark

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NutriSelect , the visionary AI-powered platform founded by scientist and innovator Dr. Bill Clark, has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with The Center for Applied Health Sciences (CAHS), an internationally renowned contract research organization (CRO) led by CEO Dr. Tim Ziegenfuss. This strategic collaboration marks a pivotal milestone in transforming the future of evidence-based wellness, personalized supplementation, and human performance optimization.The partnership will leverage NutriSelect’s patent pending recommendation engine — powered by AI, clinical data, and biomarker analytics — with CAHS’s world-class research expertise and testing capabilities. Together, the companies aim to validate and continually improve personalized supplement algorithms through rigorous clinical study and innovation.“This is more than a business collaboration — it’s a convergence of science, spirit, and human potential,” said Dr. Bill Clark, Founder and CEO of NutriSelect. “Tim and the CAHS team are true pioneers. Together, we are building the infrastructure to empower people at scale with tools once only available to elite athletes and biohackers.”The Center for Applied Health Sciences brings nearly two decades of expertise in human clinical trials, sports nutrition, regulatory compliance, and real-world product validation. Their commitment to translational science makes them the ideal partner as NutriSelect enters the next phase of development, focusing on biomarker-driven supplement recommendations.“We’re thrilled to partner with NutriSelect,” said Dr. Tim Ziegenfuss, CEO of CAHS. “Dr. Clark’s vision aligns perfectly with our mission — to bring science-backed, personalized health solutions to the forefront of consumer health and wellness.”As part of this collaboration, NutriSelect and CAHS will co-design clinical studies to ensure the platform’s algorithms remain not only innovative but scientifically robust. This LOI sets the stage for future equity discussions and expanded research pipelines across metabolic health, longevity, cognition, and more.About NutriSelect.ai, Inc.Founded by Dr. Bill Clark — chemist, inventor, and Top 100 Innovators & Entrepreneurs designee — NutriSelect.ai is a patent-pending, AI-powered platform delivering Precision Supplement Intelligence™. The system provides personalized, science-backed supplement recommendations by evaluating products through clinical evidence, biomarker alignment, and transparency standards. With integrated real-time health progress tracking and actionable wellness insights, NutriSelect empowers consumers to take control of their health, make confident choices, and optimize their long-term well-being.NutriSelect is currently raising its pre-seed round and has been featured in NutraIngredients-USA , The Top 100 Innovators & Entrepreneurs for 2025, and the Founder Sense podcast. Email investment inquiries to Dr. Bill Clark.About The Center for Applied Health SciencesBased in Canfield, Ohio, CAHS is a premier CRO specializing in human clinical trials, performance nutrition, and regulatory strategy. Led by Dr. Tim Ziegenfuss, CAHS has been a trusted partner for major health brands around the globe, ensuring products are validated by rigorous science and real-world outcomes.

