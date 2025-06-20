Chris McMartin is Officially Taking The Mic With Adrianne Fekete on the The I Am Unbreakable® Podcast

This Is What Happens When You Hand the Mic to Women Who Won’t Play Small. Feels like a takeover. Because it is.

TORONTO , ONTARIO , CANADA, June 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- "This Isn’t Just a Podcast. It’s a Reckoning," says Adrianne Fekete host and founder of The I Am UnbreakablePodcast"The I Am UnbreakablePodcast is proud to announce our new host, Chris McMartin ," explains Fekete."What happens when two unapologetically bold women grab the mic and refuse to play small? You get The I Am UnbreakablePodcast—a full-throttle collision of real talk, radical truth, and relentless resilience," she adds.Hosted by Adrianne Fekete, trailblazer, 8X founder, and North America’s first female private investigator, the podcast has always been about amplifying bold, unfiltered conversations around leadership, business, and the moments that are meant to break us—and make us.But now, it’s entering a new era."Chris—hype boss, branding expert, unapologetic voice of truth, and now the official co-host of The I Am UnbreakablePodcast,” she says. Together, Adrianne and Chris are redefining what it means to lead with authenticity, build with integrity, and boldly rise with courage. Their chemistry is electric. Their mission? Legendary.“Chris doesn’t just lead—she ignites,” says Fekete. “Her bold voice, real-talk energy, fierce commitment to truth, and undeniable badass presence make her the perfect addition to the I Am Unbreakablemovement.”“Every episode is a reminder that the struggle is not a detour. It’s the training ground.”This isn’t the podcast for the faint of heart or those addicted to surface-level content. It’s a no-fluff, no-filter, no-faking-it space where women rise by telling the truth—out loud. Together, Adrianne and Chris cover it all:• Business, branding & building empires• Girl packs, showing up & female-led partnerships• Emotional intelligence & leadership grit• Resilience, relationships & parenting• Tattoos, trauma, and the power of the comebackEvery episode is layered with strategy, heart, hard conversations, and moments of truth that will leave you rethinking everything you thought you knew about success, failure, showing up and what it really takes to become unbreakable.“It’s part hype session, part business masterclass, part sister convo —with the energy of your best friend and the drive of a game-changer,” says McMartin.“Like a heart-to-heart with your front-row sister, a strategy session with your inner CEO, and a heaping dose of truth that makes you rethink everything—this is where real gets real. So if you’re looking for a podcast that’s polished, predictable, and polite… this ain’t it,” laughs Chris.This is for the woman who’s been through it—and came back bolder. It’s for the founder navigating fear. The mom rebuilding. The leader who’s tired of being told to tone it down. The person in the middle of it. This podcast is a blueprint for our community and a backstage pass to the rise.The I Am UnbreakablePodcast is available in full video format on YouTube and on every major streaming platform—Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and more.“We wanted to create something that feels like a movement, not just a moment. It’s about community, connection, collaboration, and courage. We are calling women to show up and own their superpower. If you’ve been underestimated, overlooked, rejected or told to quiet down—welcome home —because this isn’t just a podcast. It’s a movement. And we’re just getting started," says Fekete.

