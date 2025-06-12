Unemployment Benefits Available to Victims of May 16 Severe Storms, Straight-line Winds, Tornadoes, Flooding

Jefferson City, MO – On June 9, 2025, Governor Mike Kehoe’s request for a major disaster declaration was granted by President Donald J. Trump, allowing Missourians whose employment was lost or interrupted due to severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, and flooding that occurred on May 16, 2025, in Scott and St. Louis Counties and the City of St. Louis to apply for up to 30 weeks of Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA).

DUA provides unemployment benefits and re-employment assistance services to survivors affected by a disaster. This assistance is only available to those survivors who are not eligible for regular state unemployment insurance.

“A critical part of recovering from disasters such as these is the ability to continue to provide for our families and take care of their needs,” says Department Director Anna Hui. “That’s why disaster unemployment assistance benefits are so important as our families and communities recover.”

The Missouri Department of Labor’s Division of Employment Security will be accepting applications for DUA through August 8, 2025, from affected individuals in Scott and St. Louis Counties and the City of St. Louis. Eligibility for DUA will be determined on a week-to-week basis and an individual can only receive benefits for as long as his or her unemployment continues as a result of the disaster.

To be eligible for DUA benefits under Presidential Disaster Declaration FEMA-4877-DR, individuals:

Must be an unemployed or self-employed worker whose unemployment was caused as a direct result of the major disaster declared by the President and

Must be a U.S. national or a qualified alien; and

Must not qualify for regular unemployment insurance benefits from any state; and

Must have worked or been self-employed in, or were scheduled to begin work or self-employment in one of the counties listed above; and

Must establish that the work or self-employment they can no longer perform was their primary source of income.

Also eligible to apply for DUA are individuals who:

Can no longer work or perform services because of physical damage or destruction to the place of employment as a direct result of the disaster; or

Cannot perform work or self-employment because of an injury caused as a direct result of the disaster; or

Became the breadwinner or major support of a household because of the death of the head of the household as a direct result of the disaster; or

Cannot work or perform self-employment due to closure of a facility by the federal government.

Applicants are required to provide proof that they were employed or self-employed at the time the disaster occurred or were scheduled to begin work when the disaster occurred. This proof of employment must be filed with the initial claim or within 21 days of filing their DUA claim. To claim, individuals will need their Social Security Number and the name and address of their last employer or prospective employer. A copy of the most recent federal income tax forms or check stubs may also be required (self-employed individuals should also provide Schedules SE and Schedule C or Schedule F).

To file a DUA claim online 24/7 visit uinteract.labor.mo.gov/benefits. For assistance with filing a claim, call the Regional Claims Center Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at (888) 369-1090. Missourians impacted by the severe storms, straight-line winds, and tornadoes in all declared areas can register for additional assistance by calling the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) at (800) 621-3362, TTY (800) 462-7585, or register with FEMA online at DisasterAssistance.gov.

To find additional resources across the state, visit the Missouri Recovery Portal at recovery.mo.gov.