St. Louis Cold Drawn Hosts Labor Day SHARP Event, Celebrating Five Years of Exemplary Workplace Safety and a Future Built with American Steel

Jefferson City, MO – In celebration of Labor Day, Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations Director Anna Hui visited St. Louis Cold Drawn, a leading St. Louis manufacturer, to commemorate five years since the company's designation as a Safety and Health Achievement Recognition Program (SHARP) participant, a recognition achieved during the challenging circumstances of 2020. St. Louis Cold Drawn produces cold-finished steel bars for many automotive and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

The SHARP program, administered by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and partnered with the department’s Division of Labor Standards’ On-site Safety and Health Consultation Program, recognizes small business employers who operate an exemplary safety and health management system. SHARP status is a testament to St. Louis Cold Drawn's unwavering commitment to providing a safe and healthy workplace for its employees. This dedication to American workers is an important part of our nation’s story as we approach the 250th anniversary of its founding in 2026. The backbone of our country, from its soaring skyscrapers to its critical infrastructure, is built with American steel and the hard work of American hands.

“It’s great to celebrate Labor Day with a company like St. Louis Cold Drawn that has made a real commitment to workplace safety for more than five years now,” Director Hui said. “Having achieved this recognition during the COVID pandemic is a true testament to the seriousness with which they take workplace safety.”

“We are incredibly proud and honored to have spent the past five years as a SHARP status employer,” said Hossameldin Gamil, St. Louis Cold Drawn’s safety coordinator. “This has been a tremendous achievement for us and has helped us further our commitment to the health and safety of each one our teammates. While we are excited to celebrate this milestone, we are also mindful that our safety journey is not finished and that a true culture of safety is built on the humble recognition of our need for continual improvement. We look forward to another year of participation in SHARP and hope to celebrate many more milestones!”

The On-Site Safety and Health Consultation Program can help make your workplace safer and avoid OSHA penalties. Our safety and health consultants provide an OSHA-type “mock” inspection at the workplace at no cost to you and without assessing any fines or penalties. The employer sets the scope of the visit, so the consultation may be limited to a specific work area, work phase, or can include the entire workplace.

To take the first step in improving workplace safety, sign up online or call 573-522-SAFE (7233).