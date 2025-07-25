Sentio BioSciences Earns Prestigious SHARP Award for Excellence in Workplace Safety

Jefferson City, MO – The Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations announced that Sentio BioSciences has earned the Safety and Health Achievement Recognition Program (SHARP) award, which recognizes small businesses with exemplary safety and health management systems.

The company, a vertically integrated pharmaceutical manufacturer for new and generic drugs, was honored for its achievement during a ceremony on June 9 at its Maryland Heights facility. To honor the achievement, representatives from the Missouri Department of Labor presented Sentio BioScience with a SHARP flag and a certificate of recognition issued by Governor Mike Kehoe.

The department produced a video highlighting the company's SHARP recognition.

“The Sentio Team is honored to receive the SHARP award, a testament to our unwavering commitment to safety, quality, and on-time delivery—three key pillars of our company culture,” said Flavia D’Souza, Sentio BioSciences Co-Founder and Head of Quality. “At Sentio, safety is the responsibility of every employee. We extend our sincere appreciation to the Missouri On-Site Safety and Health Consultation Program, who have served as our independent safety auditors for the past ten years, a partnership we will continue to uphold. We strongly encourage small businesses to take advantage of Missouri’s free On-Site Safety and Health Consultation Program. The program provides Sentio independent safety and health evaluation, continuous improvement, and increases our team’s confidence that Sentio is highly invested in our employees’ safety.”

In addition to the SHARP recognition on June 9, Sentio BioSciences also announced plans for an expansion that includes an investment of more than $10.6 million and the creation of 58 new jobs.

“This achievement demonstrates how growth and safety go hand-in-hand,” said Anna Hui, Director of the Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations. “With over 10 years of collaboration with our department on safety initiatives, Sentio BioSciences has shown that the well-being of their workers is a top priority. We are proud to recognize the company’s accomplishments and to highlight their commitment to workplace safety.”

To qualify for SHARP, Sentio BioSciences’ facility underwent a comprehensive review by the Missouri Department of Labor’s On-site Safety and Health Consultation Program. This evaluation included a workplace hazard assessment, a review of the company’s safety and health program, and a demonstration of worker involvement in safety initiatives. By meeting these rigorous standards, Sentio BioSciences has shown a commitment to fostering a safe and healthy work environment.

The department offers On-Site Safety and Health Consultations to businesses at no cost. Businesses that participate in the consultation program may be eligible to become a SHARP member. SHARP members have lower workers’ compensation insurance premiums and are exempt from Occupational Safety and Health Administration programmed inspections for one to three years.

More information about the SHARP and On-Site Consultation programs can be found on the Missouri Department of Labor’s website.

