Rutland Barracks / Vehicle Fire
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B4004212
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charles Gardner
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: 6/12/2025 at approximately 0432 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 103, near Belmont Road, Mount Holly, Vermont
INCIDENT: Vehicle Fire
Operator: Paul Burroughs
AGE: 58
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wallingford, Vermont
VEHICLE YEAR: 2010
VEHICLE MAKE: Gillig
VEHICLE MODEL: Low floor bus
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled.
INJURIES: No injuries.
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On June 12, 2025, at approximately 0432 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified of a bus that had caught on fire on VT RT 103 in the Town of Mount Holly.
Through investigation it was learned the rear brakes had caught on fire which soon after caught the engine on fire. There were no passengers on the bus, and the operator was able to safely exit.
The Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by the Mount Holly Fire Department, who were able to quickly put the fire out and prevent it from spreading further.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: None.
