Rutland Barracks / Vehicle Fire

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 25B4004212

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charles Gardner                               

STATION: Rutland                     

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: 6/12/2025 at approximately 0432 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 103, near Belmont Road, Mount Holly, Vermont

INCIDENT: Vehicle Fire

 

Operator: Paul Burroughs

AGE: 58

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wallingford, Vermont

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2010

VEHICLE MAKE: Gillig

VEHICLE MODEL: Low floor bus

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled.

INJURIES: No injuries.

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On June 12, 2025, at approximately 0432 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified of a bus that had caught on fire on VT RT 103 in the Town of Mount Holly.

Through investigation it was learned the rear brakes had caught on fire which soon after caught the engine on fire. There were no passengers on the bus, and the operator was able to safely exit.

The Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by the Mount Holly Fire Department, who were able to quickly put the fire out and prevent it from spreading further.

 

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: None.

 

