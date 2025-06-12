Submit Release
News Search

There were 88 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 200,321 in the last 365 days.

Traffic alert - Camp Brook Rd, Bethel

State of Vermont 

Department of Public Safety 

Vermont State Police 

Royalton Barracks

  

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 

Camp Brook Rd is blocked in the area of Dartt Hill Rd due to a tree and lines down. 

This incident is expected to last for approximately 1 hour.  Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.   

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully. 

 

 

 

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Traffic alert - Camp Brook Rd, Bethel

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more