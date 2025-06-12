Traffic alert - Camp Brook Rd, Bethel

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Royalton Barracks

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Camp Brook Rd is blocked in the area of Dartt Hill Rd due to a tree and lines down.

This incident is expected to last for approximately 1 hour. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.