St. Albans Barracks / Introduction of Regulated Drugs into a Correctional Facility and Possession of Cocaine

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE #: 25A2003922

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper M. Conte

STATION: BCI Troop A West – St. Albans Barracks – Northwest Unit for Special Investigations

CONTACT #: (802)-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: June 4th 2025 at approximately 1200 hours

ADDRESS: 3649 Lower Newton Road (Northwest Correctional Facility), St. Albans, VT

 

VIOLATION(S):

 

Introduction of Regulated Drugs into a Correctional Facility

Possession of Cocaine

 

ACCUSED: Brandon Griffith

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On June 6th 2025, members of the Vermont State Police received the report of a possession of cocaine incident at the Northwest Correctional Facility in the town of St. Albans. Investigation revealed that Brandon Griffith, who was lodged at the correctional facility on unrelated charges, was found to be in possession of an amount of cocaine. Griffith was issued a citation to appear before the Franklin County Superior Court on August 12th 2025 at 0830 hours in order to face the forementioned charges.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: August 12th 2025 at 0830 hours          

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A 

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: None  

 

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

Legal Disclaimer:

