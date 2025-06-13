St. Albans Barracks / Introduction of Regulated Drugs into a Correctional Facility and Possession of Cocaine
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE #: 25A2003922
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper M. Conte
STATION: BCI Troop A West – St. Albans Barracks – Northwest Unit for Special Investigations
CONTACT #: (802)-524-5993
DATE/TIME: June 4th 2025 at approximately 1200 hours
ADDRESS: 3649 Lower Newton Road (Northwest Correctional Facility), St. Albans, VT
VIOLATION(S):
Introduction of Regulated Drugs into a Correctional Facility
Possession of Cocaine
ACCUSED: Brandon Griffith
AGE: 43
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On June 6th 2025, members of the Vermont State Police received the report of a possession of cocaine incident at the Northwest Correctional Facility in the town of St. Albans. Investigation revealed that Brandon Griffith, who was lodged at the correctional facility on unrelated charges, was found to be in possession of an amount of cocaine. Griffith was issued a citation to appear before the Franklin County Superior Court on August 12th 2025 at 0830 hours in order to face the forementioned charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: August 12th 2025 at 0830 hours
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: None
*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.