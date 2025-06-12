Prime-Time M6 Coverage Crowns Yard Force iVR Series as France’s Next Big Leap in Wire-Free Lawn Care

Yard Force iVR16 Robotic Mower with AI Vision Technology

Yard Force REVOLA iVR16 in the garden

A recent segment on M6’s flagship programme “Capital” cast the spotlight on Yard Force’s new iVR robotic mower family, hailing the range as a “game-changer...

PARIS, FRANCE , FRANCE, June 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A recent segment on M6’s flagship programme “Capital” cast the spotlight on Yard Force’s new iVR robotic mower family, hailing the range as a “game-changer capable of shaking up a market long dominated by boundary-wire models.” The broadcast—part of an April 27 story comparing Castorama and Leroy Merlin—showed how Yard Force’s camera-guided approach can deliver premium automation at consumer-friendly prices, prompting a surge of social-media views across Facebook, Instagram and TikTok within hours of airing.

Why the iVR Robot Stands Apart
- Virtual-Boundary Intelligence – On-board vision sensors and RTK-enhanced mapping eliminate perimeter wire installation, allowing homeowners to complete set-up in under 30 minutes
- True 4-Wheel-Drive Agility – The flagship iVR16 model uses hub-motor AWD to master uneven lawns and slopes approaching 35 degrees while maintaining a consistent cut
- Large-Area Capacity – An 18 cm deck and high-density lithium pack manage up to 1,600 m² per cycle, giving suburban and rural properties wire-free coverage in a single pass
- Fully Connected & Bilingual – Wi-Fi/Bluetooth control, OTA firmware updates and an FR/EN companion app keep the robot future-proof and locally tailored
- Quiet, Zero-Emission Operation – Battery drive and precision brushless motors mean late-evening mowing with minimal disturbance to neighbours

Industry Reaction
“The M6 feature validated three years of R&D,” said Patrice Burnichon, Managing Director of SUMEC France.. “French consumers want pro-grade traction without the nuisance of boundary cables. The iVR platform delivers exactly that, and the buzz we’ve seen since ‘Capital’ aired proves the demand is real.”

Yard Force confirms the iVR robots have completed necessary testing; final commercial preparations are under way, and retail partners will be announced separately. In the meantime, the company is planning nationwide demo days so consumers can experience virtual-boundary mowing first-hand.

About Yard Force
Yard Force designs and manufactures intelligent outdoor-power equipment for more than 50 countries. Its French R&D hub in Metz focuses on adaptive navigation, high-efficiency batteries and recyclable materials in line with upcoming EU eco-design directives.

Lin Yinlu
SUMEC FRANCE Sarl
