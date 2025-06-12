LITEON and ASOCS Announce completion of Integration delivering High-Performance Private 5G Solutions for Industry 4.0

Integration of LITEON Radio Unit with ASOCS RAN Software to Deliver High-Performance for Industrial End Users

ROSH HAAYIN, NA, ISRAEL, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LITEON Technology Corporation ( https://www.liteon.com/en ), a global leader in power management and optoelectronic technologies, proudly announces its strategic collaboration with ASOCS ( www.asocscloud.com ), a pioneer in virtualized RAN (vRAN) solutions. The partnership has resulted in the successful integration of LITEON’s high-performance Radio Unit (RU) with ASOCS’ advanced RAN software, delivering a fully tested and optimized private 5G solution designed for industrial environments.This milestone reinforces LITEON’s commitment to enabling seamless, secure, and scalable 5G connectivity that meets the evolving demands of Industry 4.0 applications, including smart manufacturing, industrial IoT, and real-time data analytics.“LITEON is honored to cooperate with ASOCS to offer packed virtualized RAN (vRAN) solutions for enterprise customers seamlessly adoption in multiple real-world applications. How to leverage 5G technology assist customers identify, mitigate and resolve challenges in daily operation are the key motivations for moving the strong partnership going forward,” said Richard Chiang, General Manager of Smart Life Application SBU at LITEON Technology.With this integrated solution, enterprises gain access to a compact and energy-efficient RU from LITEON combined with ASOCS' cloud-native, software-defined RAN platform—resulting in improved performance, simplified deployment, and enhanced scalability.“ASOCS is proud to partner with LITEON to deliver a best-in-class private 5G experience for industrial customers,” said Gilad Garon, CEO of ASOCS. “Together, we are enabling enterprises to realize the full potential of 5G through open, flexible, and interoperable solutions.”The joint solution is now available for deployment, with both companies actively engaging industrial partners to bring private 5G to the heart of next-generation operations.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.