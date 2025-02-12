ASOCS Launches AI-in-a-Box Kits - Sai-lo

Sai-lo Kits - AI-in-a-box

ROSH HAAYIN, CENTRAL, ISRAEL, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ASOCS announces the launch of a new product line, Sai-lo Kits, that offers complete end-to-end AI-in-a-box including devices powered by the NVIDIA Isaac and NVIDIA Metropolis platforms, featuring simple starter AI models and a Private 5G network in a box. The kits initially come in two variations: Sai-lo Aware, for AI applications in the broad field of video analysis, harnessing NVIDIA Metropolis; and, Sai-lo Robotics, for AI applications in the field of autonomous robotics for Industry 4.0 and physical AI, using NVIDIA Isaac.Both kits come in various sizes according to the budget and needs of the organization and are aimed at making the process of starting with AI as simple as possible while providing reliability and security. As the entire environment runs on an isolated localized network data, processes, and device registration on the network are contained in a local silo at all times.Gilad Garon, CEO of ASOCS said, "We are thrilled to introduce the Sai-lo Kits, a groundbreaking step towards democratizing AI technology. Our goal is to simplify the adoption of AI for organizations of all sizes, ensuring they have access to reliable, secure, and scalable solutions. With the integration of NVIDIA robotics and video intelligence platforms with our Private 5G networks, we are confident that Sai-lo Kits will empower businesses to innovate and excel in their respective fields."Mr. Garon continues, “The kits are suitable for both academic and enterprise discovery of use cases such as health and safety, predictive maintenance, autonomous industrial vehicle operations, automation orchestration, and even automated security. In the future, we will see a number of AI and Generative Physical AI (GPAI) models operating in tandem with each other in order to optimize operations in a smoother and safer environment for all.” Mr. Garon continues. “With Hermes, ASOCS already has a commercial GPAI application for positioning over 5G, and with Sai-lo AI-in-a-box kits we offer an ideal starting point for exploring the world of practical AI applications.”"The launch of Sai-lo Kits marks a significant milestone for ASOCS. By offering comprehensive AI solutions in a box, we are addressing the critical need for ease of use and security in AI deployment,” said Shahar Haroush, COO of ASOCS. “Whether it's video analysis or autonomous robotics, our kits are designed to meet the diverse needs of our customers while maintaining data integrity and compliance with CBRS standards, which allow any US-based organization to get started on AI over private and industrial 5G without the fuss. We are excited to see the transformative impact these kits will have on various industries."More information about Sai-lo Aware and Sai-lo Robotics can be found on the ASOCS website:[link]About ASOCSASOCS provides a fully virtualized Private 5G Network solution, along with 5G Positioning Services for enterprises that require mission-critical, data-driven applications. ASOCS products are delivered on a scalable Software as a Service (SaaS) model.CYRUS5G software by ASOCS enables enterprises to run their networks on their own terms using standard hardware, just as they do with their IT infrastructure. ASOCS enables companies to easily implement private 5G networks and benefit from high network reliability, enhanced security, and low latency. Hermes Next-Gen Positioning Services is an AI-driven application utilizing Private 5G for real-time location and positioning in real-world environments.

