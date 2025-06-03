ASOCS and Inuverse form strategic partnership to introduce Physical AI with zero latency at scale

This partnership aims to build the core infrastructure and service for deployment of industrial and humanoid robotics in South Korea at scale

ROSH HAAYIN, ISRAEL, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ASOCS, a global leader industrial grade cloud based 5G solutions, and Inuverse, Korea's next-generation AI data center company, today announced the signing of a Strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to jointly implement and commercialize Physical AI with Zero Latency. The MOU formalizes the mutual commitment between the two companies to co-develop a pilot testbed at Inuverse’s AI Daegu Data Center (AI DDC), integrating ASOCS’s CYRUSIndustrial 5G network and Hermes Generative Physical AI technologies, with plans to establish a testbed in Q4 2025 that will involve a selected cohort of industrial, construction and humanoid robotics companies.This partnership aims to build the core infrastructure for future industries by combining ASOCS's CYRUSindustrial 5G network solution and Hermes Generative Physical AI technology with Inuverse's cutting-edge AI Daegu Data Center (AI DDC) designed for zero latency edge applications from day 1. The industrial 5G network, which provides sub 10-millisecond latency and 99.999% availability, is expected to enable real-time decision-making and control for Physical AI applications such as humanoid robots, autonomous vehicles, and industrial machineries."We are pleased to solidify this important milestone in accelerating the commercialization of Physical AI through our partnership with Inuverse," said Gilad Garon, CEO of ASOCS. "As NVIDIA's Jensen Huang mentioned recently in a public address, Physical AI has the potential to create a multi-trillion-dollar robotics industry, and our Industrial 5G technology and Generative Physical AI will be key elements in accelerating this massive global transformation."Inuverse's CEO Sun Kim stated, "The Daegu AI Data Center is designed to be a global benchmark for sustainable AI infrastructure, and our partnership with ASOCS represents a significant step in realizing this vision. The combination of our carbon-neutral power solutions utilizing hydrogen fuel cells and energy storage systems (ESS) with ASOCS's zero-latency Industrial 5G technology will set a new standard for future digital infrastructure."Combining Physical AI and Private 5G to Accelerate Industrial InnovationPhysical AI refers to AI systems that interact with the physical world, including autonomous vehicles, machineries, factory automation, and humanoid robots, requiring real-time data processing and ultra-low latency communication. ASOCS's CYRUSIndustrial 5G solution provides ultra-low latency, high reliability, and high-bandwidth connectivity optimized for industrial applications, while its Hermes Generative Physical AI technology enables precise location tracking, situational awareness and real-time decision-making using data collected from 5G networks.Inuverse's AI Daegu Data Center is a 150MW hyperscale infrastructure equipped with carbon-neutral power solutions that integrate hydrogen fuel cells and energy storage systems. The pilot environment established through this partnership is expected to maximize the performance of Physical AI applications by combining the ultra-low latency characteristics of Industrial 5G networks with the computing power of the AI data center.Strategic Collaboration to Lead the Global MarketThe partnership is also expected to strengthen Korea's technological competitiveness in the global market. In particular, the Physical AI testbed being established at the Daegu AI Data Center will accelerate the commercialization of related technologies by providing a selected cohort of robotics companies with opportunities for validation in real environments."The combination of Private 5G and Physical AI will accelerate innovation in various fields such as industrial automation, construction, smart logistics, and autonomous driving," said Shahar Haroush, COO of ASOCS. "Through this partnership, we have laid the foundation to lead the global market by combining Korea's advanced data center infrastructure with our Industrial grade 5G technology."David Kim, CBDO from Inuverse added, "The AI Daegu Data Center will position itself as a core infrastructure for AI-based digital transformation beyond a simple data center. Through our partnership with ASOCS, we will contribute to Korea's emergence as a global hub for digital infrastructure by leading Physical AI and Zero Latency technologies."The two companies plan to build a Physical AI testbed at the Daegu AI Data Center starting in Q4 2025 and develop various proof cases with selected robotics companies. Through this, they aim to validate the industrial value of combining Industrial 5G-based ultra-low latency networks with Physical AI and establish a foundation for global market entry.About ASOCSASOCS provides a fully virtualized Industrial grade 5G Network solution, along with 5G Positioning Services for enterprises that require mission-critical, data-driven applications. ASOCS products are delivered on a scalable Software as a Service (SaaS) model.CYRUS5G software by ASOCS enables enterprises to run their networks on their own terms using standard hardware, just as they do with their IT infrastructure. ASOCS enables companies to easily implement Private 5G networks and benefit from high network reliability, enhanced security, and low latency. Hermes Next-Gen Positioning Services is an AI-driven application utilizing Private 5G for real-time location and positioning in real-world environments.About InuverseAI Daegu Data Center (AI DDC) is spearheading the future of hyperscale, sustainable AI infrastructure, driving the RE100 vision with the development of a next-generation Data Center Valley. This initiative positions South Korea as a premier global hub for AI and cloud-driven digital infrastructure. In collaboration with KEPCO (Korea Electric Power Corporation), AI DDC is revolutionizing energy design by integrating carbon-neutral power solutions, ensuring net-zero emissions while maintaining unmatched reliability and scalability.To achieve maximum energy efficiency, AI DDC leverages hydrogen fuel cells and energy storage systems (ESS) to provide stable, renewable power with intelligent load balancing. Advanced rack cooling and hot zone optimization enhance thermal management, reducing operational costs while improving system performance. Additionally, by implementing a Net Zero Waste model, the data center adopts a circular energy economy, ensuring long-term sustainability with RE100 compliance.By integrating next-generation energy technologies with AI-driven infrastructure, AI DDC is redefining the data center industry, setting a new global standard for sustainable, high-performance digital ecosystems. More than just a data center, AI DDC represents the future of AI-driven, net-zero digital transformation, establishing itself as a leader in green, intelligent infrastructure.ContactASOCS:Email: hello@asocscloud.comInuverse:Email: info@inuverse.co.kr

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.