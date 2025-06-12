SGS tackles global food waste with launch of The Pledge on Food Waste certification

The PLEDGE on Food Waste is now offered by SGS as part of its IMPACT NOW for sustainability concept

GENEVA, GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SGS, the world’s leading testing, inspection and certification company, is leading the charge on food waste with the launch of a new partnership with The PLEDGE on Food Waste, a certification program aimed at food service providers around the world.The PLEDGE on Food Waste certification, is an innovative global certification program uniquely designed to empower hotel and restaurant groups, catering businesses and corporate kitchens to reduce their food waste.Through the certification, which aligns with UN Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 12.3 to halve global food waste at the retail and consumer levels by 2030, organizations will be encouraged to join a growing community of responsible food service providers making a difference. Participants can expect to reap multiple benefits, most significantly through cost savings and a strengthening of their sustainability credentials among green-minded consumers.Evangelia Komitopoulou, PhD, Food Customized Solutions & CSR, Global Manager at SGS, said: “We know that food waste poses a significant environmental, social and economic challenge and we wanted to help businesses take meaningful steps to measure and reduce waste throughout their operations.“Our partnership with The PLEDGE on Food Waste provides the food service and hospitality industry with a robust, globally recognized certification framework that helps turn sustainability ambitions into measurable results.”The PLEDGE, now offered by SGS as part of the company's IMPACT NOW for sustainability concept, offers a practical and proven framework to support organizations on their sustainability journey. SGS, as the independent third-party certification body, leverages its global credibility and expertise in food safety and sustainability. The service includes:• Pre-audit gap assessments and tailored onboarding support• Certification audits conducted by trained auditors• Global scalability and local presence for multi-site operators• Alignment with existing sustainability programs and regulatory expectations• Ability to integrate The PLEDGE on Food Waste certification audits with food safety and hygiene programs, streamlining processes and maximizing efficienciesThe PLEDGE on Food WasteThe PLEDGE on Food Waste, the leading global food waste certification, was designed in 2018 by combining all existing best practices identified across the hospitality industry. The PLEDGE offers a comprehensive methodology for food waste prevention, built on 7 pillars and 95 criteria, providing a holistic approach to reducing food waste. The PLEDGE methodology aligns with the UN SDGs 2,12,13 and 17.To learn more about the certification process and how to get started, visit sgs.com About SGSSGS is the world’s leading Testing, Inspection and Certification company. We operate a network of over 2,500 laboratories and business facilities across 115 countries, supported by a team of 99,500 dedicated professionals. With over 145 years of service excellence, we combine the precision and accuracy that define Swiss companies to help organizations achieve the highest standards of quality, compliance and sustainability.Our brand promise – when you need to be sure – underscores our commitment to trust, integrity and reliability, enabling businesses to thrive with confidence. We proudly deliver our expert services through the SGS name and trusted specialized brands, including Brightsight, Bluesign, Maine Pointe and Nutrasource.SGS is publicly traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the ticker symbol SGSN (ISIN CH1256740924, Reuters SGSN.S, Bloomberg SGSN:SW).

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.