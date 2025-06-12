Deputy President Paul Mashatile addresses Harambee SA Youth engagement in Braamfontein, 13 Jun

Deputy President Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile, in his capacity as Chairperson of the Human Resource Development Council (HRDC), will on Friday, 13 June 2025, participate and deliver the keynote address at the SA Youth Engagement hosted by the Harambee Youth Employment Accelerator in Braamfontein, Gauteng.

The Deputy President’s address of this engagement is in line with the HRDC’s objective of reducing the scourge of poverty, inequality and unemployment through creating platforms for social partners to deliberate on the country’s skills and human capital development in order to address bottlenecks in the human resource development value chain.

Harambee Youth Employment Accelerator is a not-for-profit social enterprise that works with partners to find solutions for the challenge of youth unemployment as well as working to unlock jobs and break down the barriers that keep millions of young South Africans unemployed.

This Engagement will be held under the theme “Enabling Entrepreneurship as a Pathway to Youth Economic Inclusion”. The Engagement is expected to spotlight how practical, people-centred solutions that are driven by partnerships between government, business, and civil society can unlock the economic power of young people and shape a more inclusive future for South Africa.

During his address, Deputy President Mashatile will highlight the importance of not only providing young people with the necessary platforms to meaningfully participate in the economy, but also providing them with the skills required to become successful entrepreneurs who will assist in reducing the high level of unemployment faced by the country.

In line with showcasing Harambee’s initiatives that support and prepare the youth for employment opportunities, the Deputy President will participate in a panel discussion with entrepreneurs and conduct mock interviews with candidates in the programme.

Members of the media are invited to cover the event as follows:

Date: Friday, 13 Friday 2025

Time: 09h00 (Media to arrive at 08h00)

Venue: Harambee Office at 5th Floor, 19 Ameshoff St, Braamfontein, Gauteng, South Africa

Members of the media wishing to cover the event are requested to confirm their attendance for accreditation purposes, with Ms. Linah Ledwaba on 066 240 7635 by end of business today.

Media enquiries:

Mr. Keith Khoza

Acting Spokesperson to the Deputy President

Cell: 066 195 8840