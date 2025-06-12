PRG Marketing Communications Celebrates 45 Years of Creative Excellence in Eastbourne

PRG’s full service marketing team. Celebrating 45 years in business with a fresh new brand identity and website.

Family-run agency unveils new brand identity to mark milestone anniversary

EAST SUSSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PRG Marketing Communications, a family-run agency rooted in Eastbourne since 1980, is celebrating 45 years in business with the launch of a fresh new brand identity and website.Founded by Ray Groves in the heart of Eastbourne, PRG has grown from a small public relations consultancy into a full-service marketing agency with a long-standing reputation for delivering compelling PR and marketing for clients across Sussex and beyond. Today, under the direction of Ray’s son Simon Groves, the agency continues to thrive while staying true to its family values and strong local roots.“We’re incredibly proud to celebrate this milestone in the town where it all began,” said Simon Groves, Managing Director of PRG. “Eastbourne has always been our home and our inspiration – and we’ve loved working with so many brilliant local businesses over the decades. From construction firms and councils to florists and coffee shops, our clients are the heartbeat of the community and we’re honoured to play a part in helping their brands grow.”As part of the anniversary celebrations, PRG will also be supporting local Eastbourne charities throughout the year, including St Wilfrid’s Hospice. Giving back to the community that has supported the agency for 45 years is a core part of the milestone, and the team is proud to help raise awareness and funds for causes that make a real difference locally.At the core of PRG’s success is a clear purpose: to build exceptional brands that engage and inspire. The agency’s values – Family, Authenticity and Excellence – run through everything it does, from nurturing long-term client relationships to producing high-impact campaigns that make a difference.To mark this important chapter, PRG has unveiled a bold new logo and a revitalised website, reflecting both its heritage and forward-thinking approach. The rebrand signals the agency’s ambition for the future, while honouring the creative spirit and people-first ethos that have defined it for more than four decades.As it looks ahead to the next 45 years, PRG remains committed to supporting the region’s businesses with expert PR, marketing and digital services rooted in trust, creativity and results.Explore the new PRG website at: www.prgltd.co.uk – ENDS –For further information, please contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.