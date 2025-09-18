Invest Atlanta Board Takes Significant Actions to Increase Affordable Housing

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mayor Andre Dickens and Invest Atlanta today announced the Invest Atlanta Board of Directors approved several housing transactions that could potentially create more than 2,400 affordable housing units. The actions taken today reflect the demand for more affordable housing as the city grows and demonstrate the unwavering commitment of the Invest Atlanta Board to support inclusive development in Atlanta. The approved housing developments show the need for affordable housing in every quadrant of the city as the proposed projects are located in 10 of the 12 city council districts.“Now more than ever, we must continue to be resourceful and innovative in our approach to meeting the needs of the community, ensuring that every Atlanta resident has access to safe, affordable housing,” said Mayor Andre Dickens who is also Chair of the Invest Atlanta Board. “The number of actions taken today by the Invest Atlanta Board sends a strong message about the need to continue expanding housing options across our city. I commend the Board and Invest Atlanta for their efforts to make this important goal a reality.”The Board approvals include two bond resolutions that will support the creation of 351 affordable housing units that are slated to close by year-end. These bond resolutions are the final approvals needed to secure bond financing through Invest Atlanta. Alongside these bond resolutions, the Board approved 14 inducement resolutions for projects that if approved by the Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA) are projected to finance 2,100 affordable housing units. Projects induced by the Invest Atlanta Board must be approved to receive this funding from DCA through a competitive statewide process.Collectively, the resolutions approved are estimated to bring more than $860 million in new capital investment to the city’s economy through the construction and rehabilitation of these affordable housing developments.“Atlanta’s continued economic growth depends on our ability to ensure that the people who power our city—our teachers, healthcare workers, small business owners, and service professionals—can afford to live here,” said Dr. Eloisa Klementich, president and CEO of Invest Atlanta. “When families can live near jobs, transit, and schools, we strengthen our workforce, reduce barriers to opportunity, and build a more resilient economy. In the last five years, Invest Atlanta’s investments in affordable housing have added $2.4 billion in total capital investment to the local economy.”Examples of the resolutions approved by the Board include:City Lights South$30,975,000 in tax-exempt bond financing to support the new construction of 159 affordable housing units in the Old Fourth Ward.Ashley Cascade$25,600,000 in tax-exempt bond financing to support the acquisition/rehabilitation of 384 affordable multifamily housing units in the Ashley Courts neighborhood.Columbia Senior at Mechanicsville$8,500,000 in tax-exempt bond financing to support the acquisition/rehabilitation of 150 affordable multifamily housing in Mechanicsville.Folio House (Phase II)$22,049,31 in tax-exempt bond financing to support the new construction of 149 affordable multifamily housing units Downtown.Fact sheets with information about all affordable housing resolutions are available on Invest Atlanta’s Board Docs website Since the start of 2022, Invest Atlanta has provided financing for 7,141 housing units, including 6,302 affordable units, in support of Mayor Dickens’ goal of creating or preserving 20,000 affordable housing units by 2030.About Invest AtlantaTo advance Atlanta's global competitiveness by growing a strong economy, building vibrant communities, and increasing economic prosperity for all Atlantans.Contact Us

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.