Apex Group launches guide for investors to navigate European fund structures

LUXEMBOURG, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Apex Group Ltd. (“Apex Group”), the leading global financial services provider, has announced the publication of its latest e-book, European fund strategies: ManCo solution for structuring and managing European funds, a practical guide designed to help international fund managers navigate the complexities of accessing Europe’s attractive, but highly regulated investor market.The European Union, with its 450 million citizens and combined GDP of approximately USD 19 trillion, represents one of the world’s largest and most sophisticated investment bases. For non-EU managers, navigating regulations such as the Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive (AIFMD) and the Markets in Financial Instruments Directive (MiFID II) is critical.This new e-book provides a clear roadmap for managers both inside and outside the EU. It compares leading domiciles including Luxembourg, Ireland, and the UK, and outlines how global managers can use cross-border structures to achieve both efficiency and growth.Patrick Robinson, Managing Director, Fundrock, said:“Selecting the right ManCo and domicile is not just a compliance exercise; it directly impacts investor confidence, distribution reach, and the long-term success of a fund. This guide distills the regulatory landscape into actionable insights, enabling managers to focus on growth while ensuring robust governance.”The e-book also highlights how FundRock, a subsidiary of Apex Group - and as a dual-regulated Super ManCo under AIFMD and MiFID II, offers clients a single partner for EU distribution. FundRock’s license permits the marketing of funds to professional investors across all EU member states, supported by an in-house MiFID-compliant marketing team with deep local expertise.Patrick continues: “Outsourcing the ManCo function has become the most efficient and strategic way for managers to access the EU. With FundRock’s dual-regulated status, managers can simplify market entry, reduce compliance complexity, and focus on what they do best - managing investments.”-ends-Notes to editors• European fund strategies: ManCo solution for structuring and managing European fund e-book is available here: - https://www.apexgroup.com/ebooks/manco-european-fund-strategies-ebook/ About Apex GroupApex Group is dedicated to driving positive change in financial services while supporting the growth and ambitions of asset managers, allocators, financial institutions, and family offices. Established in Bermuda in 2003, the Group has continually disrupted the industry through its investment in innovation and talent.Today, Apex Group sets the pace in fund and asset servicing and stands out for its unique single-source solution and unified cross asset-class platform which supports the entire value chain, harnesses leading innovative technology, and benefits from cross-jurisdictional expertise delivered by a long-standing management team and over 13,000 highly integrated professionals.Apex Group leads the industry with a broad and unmatched range of services, including capital raising, business and corporate management, fund and investor administration, portfolio and investment administration, ESG, capital markets and transactions support. These services are tailored to each client and are delivered both at the Group level and via specialist subsidiary brands.The Apex Foundation, a not-for-profit entity, is the Group’s passionate commitment to empower sustainable change.Newsroom

