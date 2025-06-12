Key Trend in Video Editing Software Global Market: Advancements In AI-Powered Video Editing Tools Enhancing Speed

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It's evident that the world of video editing software market is not just surviving but thriving. With a market size that has grown significantly in the recent years, the reports forecast a promising path for the industry as it is set to grow from $2.38 billion in 2024 to $2.54 billion in 2025, at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.8%.

Why Is The Video Editing Software Market Growing?

According to the report, the video editing software market size is likely to see a robust growth in the next few years, reaching a whopping $3.27 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 6.6%. The growth in the forecast period is expected to ride on the advancements in mobile video editing applications, the exponential growth in esports and gaming industries, and the constant need for video content in education and e-learning.

Other significant brands in the market are the emergence of short-form video content, rising use of drones for video filming, and major technological advancements in AI and machine learning. All these factors contribute to an enhanced video editing experience. Furthermore, the report shows that the integration of AI tools, advancements in cloud computing and storage, and improvements in video resolution are integrated multi-camera editing features are promising key players in video editing software.

What Is Driving The Growth Of The Video Editing Software Market?

Smartphones are projected to fuel the growth of the video editing software market in the coming years. In fact, they have become an integral part of our daily digital tasks. With increasing internet accessibility worldwide, more people are able to connect, communicate, and access digital services conveniently from a single device.

An interesting contribution to this growth is the fact that smartphones now come equipped with powerful processors and high-resolution displays, which allow users to edit videos efficiently on the go with mobile-friendly editing apps. For instance, by 2025, the UK population is projected to reach 68.3 million, with nearly 95%, or roughly 65 million individuals, expected to be smartphone users.

Who Are The Key Players In The Video Editing Software Market?

The dominant forces in the video editing software market include major companies like Apple Inc., Adobe Inc., Autodesk Inc., Vimeo Inc., Wondershare Technology Group Co.Ltd., Corel Corporation, Magix Software GmbH, Movavi Software Limited, TechSmith Corporation, Animoto Inc., Nero AG, WeVideo Inc., Blackmagic Design Pty Ltd, Clipchamp Pty Ltd, Pinnacle Systems Inc., KineMaster Corporation, Meltytech LLC, LWKS Software Ltd, LumaTouch LLC, AKOOL Inc., InShot Inc., OpenShot Studios LLC.

How Is The Video Editing Software Market Segmented?

The Video Editing Software Market Report divides the market into several segments and subsegments:

1 By Type: Cloud-Based, Web-Based

2 By Platform: Windows, MacOS, Linux, Mobile

3 By Pricing Model: One-Time Purchase, Subscription-Based, Freemium Models

4 By Application: Commercial, Personal

5 By End-User: Film Industry, TV Networks, Digital Media, Content Creators, Media Agencies, Other End-Users

Under Cloud-Based, we have Enterprise-Grade Editing Platforms, Mobile Cloud Editors, Collaborative Editing Suites, Ai-Powered Cloud Editors, Multi-User Workflow Systems. The Web-Based segment includes Browser-Based Editing Tools, Lightweight Editors For Social Media Content, Template-Driven Editors, Real-Time Preview Or Rendering Editors, Integrated Web Publishing Editors.

What are The Regional Insights In The Video Editing Software Market?

North America was the largest region in the video editing software market in 2024. However, the coming years promise a fast growth for Asia-Pacific, marking it as the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. Other regions covered in the report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, Africa.

