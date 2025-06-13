Cervical Traction Collars Market Report 2025 – Strategic Insights For Companies Seeking Expansion, Growth

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Cervical Traction Collars Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034 ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Does The Data On The Cervical Traction Collars Market Size Indicate?

The cervical traction collars global market is witnessing robust growth, set to soar from $2.46 billion in 2024 to $2.65 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.1%. The Business Research Company’s latest report expounds on the factors fostering market growth; on the vanguard of which are the increasing prevalence of spine problems, escalating government initiatives, growing consciousness about musculoskeletal disorders and the surging demand for non-invasive treatment options.

What Is The Anticipated Growth Of The Cervical Traction Collars Market?

The widespread prevalence of neck pain has been pivotal to the substantial growth of the cervical traction collars market size in recent years. The ramifications of this growth can be witnessed in the market size expansion that is anticipated to reach $3.61 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 8.0%. This projected growth during the forecast period is chiefly fueled by rising healthcare expenditure, growing awareness of cervical health, an expanding geriatric population base, increasing research and development activities, and initialized clinical trials.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=24189&type=smp

What Is Driving The Growth In The Cervical Traction Collars Market?

Major trends foreseen in the forecast period include advancements in ergonomic materials and product innovation, the integration of lightweight designs, advances in healthcare technologies, and strategic collaborations. Concurrent with the rise in neck-related disorders, the need for cervical traction collars as an effective non-invasive solution to manage chronic neck pain and stiffness is skyrocketing. In fact, the rising prevalence of these disorders is driving the growth of the cervical traction collar market. Cervical traction collars alleviate neck-related disorders by gently stretching the cervical spine, reducing pressure on compressed discs and pinched nerves, improving blood circulation, promoting proper alignment, and relieving muscle tension.

Statistics reveal that by 2050, there are expected to be 269 million in neck discomfort cases worldwide - a 32.5% jump from the year 2020. Accordingly, the demand for cervical traction collars continues to escalate, significantly impacting the market growth.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cervical-traction-collars-global-market-report

Who Are The Keen Competitors In The Cervical Traction Collars Market

The cervical traction collars market is serviced by key industry players, prominent amongst them being Enovis Corporation, Compass Health, DeRoyal Industries Inc., Breg Inc., Trulife Limited, Dynamic Techno Medicals Pvt. Ltd., Orthomerica Products Inc., Bauerfeind AG, and others.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Cervical Traction Collars Market?

Emerging trends in the market divulge how strategic collaborations between companies are being leveraged to advance next-generation products and solutions. The integration of proprietary technologies such as the messenger Ribonucleic Acid mRNA vaccine technology of BioNet and the dissolvable microneedle patch system of LTS Lohmann Therapie-Systeme AG marks a transformative step towards establishing an innovative platform that enhances product stability, simplifies distribution and supports self-administration.

How Is The Cervical Traction Collars Market Segmented?

In terms of product segmentation, the cervical traction collars market spans a range of products that includes foam-based collars, inflatable collars and plastic-based collars. These products cater to various conditions, such as cervical spondylosis, forward head, degenerative disk disease, scoliosis, among others.

What Regional Insights Impact The Cervical Traction Collars Market Logistics?

Regional Insights reveal that North America was leading in terms of market share in the cervical traction collars market in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is pipped to be the fastest-growing region in the coming years, showing promise for market growth.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Cervical Cancer Vaccine Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cervical-cancer-vaccine-global-market-report

Cervical Cancer Diagnostics Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cervical-cancer-diagnostics-global-market-report

Cervical Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cervical-cancer-drugs-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

Learn More about The Business Research Company. Armed with over 1,500,000 datasets, we offer data-rich research and insights across 27 industries covering 60+ geographies. Our mission is to provide you with the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.