Global Chemotherapy-Induced Neutropenia Treatment Market To Reach $0.76 Billion By 2029 With A Growth Rate Of 5.3%

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by The Business Research Company TBRC, the chemotherapy-induced neutropenia treatment market surged from $0.59 billion in 2024 to an anticipated $0.62 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate CAGR of approximately 5.7%.

What Is Fueling This Impressive Growth In The Chemotherapy-Induced Neutropenia Treatment Market?

The reasons are manifold and include factors such as increasing cancer incidence rates, growing geriatric population, high hospitalization rates due to infections, and expanding oncology drug pipelines. Rising chemotherapy adoption rates also contribute significantly to the market's robust expansion.

But that's not all. The chemotherapy-induced neutropenia treatment market is projected to soar to $0.76 billion in 2029, translating to a CAGR of 5.3%. This future surge can be attributed to factors such as rising demand for targeted neutropenia therapies, a substantial increase in oncology-related research and development, and an increased emphasis on outpatient care. Also, the advancing use of biosimilars and an amplified awareness of infection prevention will likely fuel the market's growth.

What Are The Key Drivers Propelling The Growth Of The Chemotherapy-Induced Neutropenia Treatment Market?

The rise in cancer incidence, characterized by the abnormal and uncontrolled growth of cells throughout the body, is a key driver of the chemotherapy-induced neutropenia treatment market. Older individuals face a higher risk of developing cancer due to genetic mutations over time and weakened immune functions. For instance, according to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, in July 2024, Australia experienced an increase of 3,789 cancer cases from 156,781 in 2021 to 160,570 in 2022.

Chemotherapy-induced neutropenia treatment plays a crucial role in cancer care by decreasing infection risks through immune support, ensuring patients can continue chemotherapy with fewer interruptions. It significantly improves patient safety and the quality of life by minimizing treatment complications.

What Key Player Strategies Are Driving The Chemotherapy-Induced Neutropenia Treatment Market?

The chemotherapy-induced neutropenia treatment market boasts several major players. These include Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co. Inc., GSK plc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Novartis AG, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Amgen Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Astellas Pharma Inc., Biogen Inc., Baxter International, Fresenius Kabi, Eisai Co. Ltd., Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Exelixis Inc., Biocon Biologics Limited, Coherus BioSciences Inc., G1 Therapeutics, and Enzychem Lifesciences Corporation.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Chemotherapy-Induced Neutropenia Treatment Market?

Major companies are focusing their efforts on developing innovative products and securing approvals to achieve a competitive edge in the chemotherapy-induced neutropenia treatment market. For example, Coherus BioSciences Inc. received FDA approval in December 2023 for a novel, ready-to-use on-body injector - Udenyca Onbody, designed to deliver pegfilgrastim approximately 27 hours post-chemotherapy.

How Is The Chemotherapy-Induced Neutropenia Treatment Market Segmented?

The chemotherapy-induced neutropenia treatment market spread across various segments:

1 By Type: Antibiotic Therapy, Granulocyte Colony-Stimulating Factor Therapy G-CSF, Granulocyte Transfusion, Other Types

2 By Route of Administration: Subcutaneous, Intravenous

3 By Indication: Solid Tumors, Hematological Malignancies, Other Indications

4 By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

5 By End-User: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Homecare Settings

Subsegments:

1 By Antibiotic Therapy: Broad-Spectrum Antibiotics, Narrow-Spectrum Antibiotics, Prophylactic Antibiotics

2 By Granulocyte Colony-Stimulating Factor Therapy G-CSF: Filgrastim, Pegfilgrastim, Lenograstim

3 By Granulocyte Transfusion: Allogeneic Granulocyte Transfusion, Autologous Granulocyte Transfusion

4 By Other Types: Antifungal Therapy, Stem Cell Therapy, Immunomodulatory Therapy

What Are The Regional Insights In The Chemotherapy-Induced Neutropenia Treatment Market?

North America held the most substantial chemotherapy-induced neutropenia treatment market share in 2024, while Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region within the forecast period.

