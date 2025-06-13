Key Trends Clean Beauty Market In 2025: Innovation In Digital Shopping Platforms Driving Clean Beauty Market Growth

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Clean Beauty Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034 ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Clean Beauty Global Market is projected to grow robustly in coming years, expanding from $7.15 billion in 2024 to $8.09 billion in 2025 with a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 13.2%. Market insights suggest strong future growth, tipping the market to reach $13.09 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 12.8%. Contributing factors to consistent growth include rising consumer awareness, preference for natural and organic ingredients, and a shift towards lifestyles reflecting vegan, cruelty-free, and skinimalistic values.

What Is the Anticipated Growth Rate and Market Size of the Global Clean Beauty Market?

The clean beauty market has seen significant growth in recent years with the market size set to grow robustly from $7.15 billion in 2024 to $8.09 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 13.2%. Factors contributing to historic growth include growing consumer awareness of product ingredients, increasing demand for transparency in labeling, rising preference for natural and organic ingredients, and a shift toward vegan and cruelty-free lifestyles.

We are also witnessing the rise of 'skinimalism', favoring minimalism in skincare that values the health of the skin over flawless appearance. Looking forward, the clean beauty market size is expected to see strong growth, reaching $13.09 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 12.8%.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=24191&type=smp

What Are Primary Growth Drivers For The Global Clean Beauty Market?

The increasing digital shopping trend is anticipated to fuel the clean beauty market's growth in the coming years. The convenience of digital shopping, combined with growing consumer awareness and demand for product transparency, paves the way for a favored online platform for clean beauty. Providing easy access to critical product details such as brand values, ingredients, and ethical practices, digital platforms support consumer inclination toward conscious choices.

Who Are The Major Players In The Clean Beauty Market?

Key industry players like The Honest Company, MERIT Beauty, Mamaearth, Vegamour Inc., Juice Beauty Inc., and others continue to shape the clean beauty market landscape. These companies have set industry benchmarks by embracing transparency, focusing on sustainable and cruelty-free practices, and promoting the use of natural and organic ingredients.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/clean-beauty-global-market-report

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Clean Beauty Market?

Innovation and consumer convenience remain at the forefront of emerging trends in the clean beauty market. Major companies operating in the clean beauty market are focusing on developing innovative solutions such as online shops for added customer convenience. A primary example is Walmart, which launched 'Clean Beauty', an online shop offering beauty products free from unwanted ingredients.

How Is The Global Clean Beauty Market Segmented?

Detailed segmentation of the clean beauty market includes:

By Product Type: Hair Care, Skin Care, Oral Care, Cosmetics, Other Products

By Ingredients: Natural, Organic, Vegan, Non-Toxic

By Form: Powder, Liquid, Gel

By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

By End User: Men, Women, Children

Which Regions Are Leading The Way In The Clean Beauty Market?

North America remains the largest region in the clean beauty market as of 2024. Other regions covered in the clean beauty market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Beauty Drinks Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/beauty-drinks-global-market-report

K-Beauty Products Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/k-beauty-products-global-market-report

Snail Beauty Products Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/snail-beauty-products-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research, and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.