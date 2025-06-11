Backing SA athletes to achieve on global stage

Release date: 12/06/25

Dozens of South Australian athletes have received vital Government support to help them achieve their goals at the Olympic, Paralympic or Commonwealth Games.

69 elite athletes will receive their share in $152,000 of funding through the High Performance Athlete Program (HPAP), established to offset the costs associated with high performance training, competition and equipment.

The program backs homegrown talent to reach the highest national and international levels of competition – tearing down financial barriers on the path to gold.

The successful applicants compete across 24 different sports represented at the Olympic, Paralympic or Commonwealth Games, helping more South Australians gain national representation on the world stage.

One of the funding recipients is rising star Katelin-Marie Gunn – a wheelchair basketballer who will receive $4,500 to support her to achieve her global sporting dreams.

The 21-year-old is aiming to compete at her first Commonwealth Games in Glasgow next year and beyond that at the Los Angeles 2028 Paralympic Games.

The funding has played a key role towards the state donning the green and gold in previous years, with 14 recipients selected to represent Australia at the 2024 Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games.

It follows the Malinauskas Government’s latest State Budget commitment to contribute $1 million over four years to the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Team Appeal – providing support to local athletes across the four-year cycle leading into the Games.

View the full list of 2025 HPAP recipients here.

Quotes

Attributable to Emily Bourke

We’re backing South Australians to realise their sporting dreams and supporting athletes on their journey from pathway to podium.

This program eases financial pressures faced at the highest levels of competition, helping homegrown talent stay focused on their preparation and performance.

We’ve seen the difference this makes through strong representation at the Paris Games, and we want to keep building that momentum for the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games, Los Angeles 2028 Games and beyond.

Attributable to HPAP recipient Katelin-Marie Gunn

I think this program is important because it allows athletes with financial barriers to access the right resources, equipment, travel and accommodation – giving them the opportunity to show what their potential is.

I’ll use this funding to get to trainings and competition that I wouldn’t be able to afford otherwise. It also helps with purchasing the right equipment, which isn’t cheap.

My goals over the next few years are to make the 3x3 Australian side to compete at the Commonwealth Games and then I’ll be focussed on LA 2028 – it’ll be tough competition but I’m up for the challenge.