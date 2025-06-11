MPD Arrests Man for Multiple Vehicle Thefts

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a man who broke into multiple vehicles and in some cases stole vehicles that were parked in private parking garages in the District.

In all of the below offenses, the suspect entered a private parking garage in an apartment building or hotel. Once inside, the suspect broke into a vehicle(s) and took property. In six of the offenses the suspect stole the victim’s vehicle and fled the scene.

On Saturday, May 18, 2024, in the 2000 block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast. The vehicle has been recovered (Theft 1 Stolen Auto) CCN: 24079740

On Sunday, March 23, 2025, in the 800 block of New Jersey Avenue, Southeast (Theft 1 Stolen Auto) CCN: 25049130

On Wednesday, April 16, 2025, in the 900 block of 6th Street, Southwest (Destruction of Property and Theft 2 from Auto) CCN: 25055134

On Friday, April 18, 2025, in the 900 block of 6th Street, Southwest (Theft 1 Stolen Auto) The vehicle has been recovered CCN: 25056436

On Saturday, May 3, 2025, in the 900 block of 9th Street, Northwest (Theft 1 Stolen Auto) CCN: 25065392

On Sunday, May 4, 2025, in the 900 block of 9th Street, Northwest (Theft from Auto) CCN: 25065465

On Sunday, May 18, 2025, in the 500 block of C Street, Southwest (Theft 1 Stolen Auto) CCN: 25074196

On Sunday, May 18, 2025, in the 500 block of C Street, Southwest (Destruction of Property and Theft 2 from Auto) CCN: 25073953

On Saturday, May 24, 2025, in the Unit block of K Street, Southeast (Destruction of Property) CCN 25083012

On Thursday, May 26, 2025, in the 400 block of 3rd Street, Southwest (Destruction of Property and Theft 2 from Auto) CCN: 25078578

On Monday, June 2, 2025, in the Unit block of K Street, Southeast (Theft 1 Stolen Auto) The vehicle has been recovered CCN: 25082505

On Monday, June 2, 2025, in the Unit block of K Street, Southeast (Destruction of Property) CCN: 25082497

On Monday, June 2, 2025, Unit block of K Street, Southeast (Destruction of Property and Theft 2 from Auto) CCN: 25082574

On Wednesday, June 4, 2025, Unit block of (I) Eye Street, Southeast (Destruction of Property, Unlawful Entry of Motor Vehicle, Theft from Auto) CCN: 25083176

Detectives were able to identify one suspect, 23-year-old Corey Pinkins of Southeast, D.C., in all of the above property crimes. Corey Pinkins was arrested and charged with the above offenses. During his arrest, property from one of the victims was found in his possession. He was also charged as a Fugitive of Justice in reference to charges from Prince Georges’ County. CCN: 25084801

