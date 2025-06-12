Further strengthening cooperation with Caribbean states

Prime Minister Professor Đuro Macut, MD, DSc, met today with a delegation from the Caribbean states of Saint Lucia and Saint Kitts and Nevis, led by their parliament speakers Claudius Francis and Lanien Blanchette, respectively.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.