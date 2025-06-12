Submit Release
Formation of Community of Serb Municipalities, de-escalation of situation in north of Kosovo and Metohija a priority

Director of the Serbian government’s Office for Kosovo and Metohija Petar Petković stated that at today's meeting between Belgrade and Priština, mediated by the European Union, the Belgrade delegation insisted on the formation of the Community of Serb Municipalities, as well as presenting a plan for de-escalation of the situation in the north of the Autonomous Province of Kosovo and Metohija.

