Habersham County, GA (June 11, 2025)- The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Habersham County, Georgia. The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on June 11, 2025. One deputy was injured in the incident. Jonathan William Harris, age 34, of Sautee, GA, is wanted in connection to this incident.

Preliminary information indicates that on June 11, 2025, at about 3:30 a.m., a Habersham County deputy conducted a traffic stop on a truck pulling a trailer near Juniper Trail in Toccoa, Habersham County, GA. The trailer had two flat tires. The truck came to a stop at the end of Juniper Trail. As the deputy stepped out of his patrol car, Harris, the driver of the truck, rammed into the patrol car, causing it to hit the deputy and knock him to the ground. Harris got out of the truck. The deputy fired his gun and Harris ran from the scene. Harris is currently at large and being pursued by law enforcement.

Antone Cortez Hall, age 44, of Gainesville, GA, was a passenger in the truck with Harris. Hall was arrested at the scene and charged with Theft by Receiving Stolen Property, Obstruction Of Officer, and Possession Of Firearm By Convicted Felon.

Harris has been charged with Possession of a Firearm/Knife During the Commission of a Crime, Fleeing/Eluding a Police Officer, Aggravated Assault Upon a Law Enforcement Officer, Obstruction of Officer, and Theft by Receiving Stolen Property.

The truck and trailer had been reported stolen out of Hall County prior to the incident. Harris also has outstanding warrants for his arrest from an unrelated incident.

The deputy sustained minor injuries and Harris’ condition is unknown.

Hall was booked into the Habersham County Detention Center.

The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office is handling all criminal charges related to this incident. The GBI’s role is limited to conducting an independent investigation into the use of force.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.