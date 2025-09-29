Barnesville, GA (September 29, 2025) – On Monday, September 29, 2025, Arrington Mckheil Bostic, age 17 of Monticello, GA, was arrested and charged with Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime in connection to the death of Deondrey Florence, age 41, of Barnesville, GA.

Last week, two others connected to this investigation were also arrested. Ferrijha Sakarra Sims, age 18 of Flovilla, GA, was charged with Tampering with Evidence. Wadderius Dyjon Brown, age 19 of Barnesville, GA, was charged with False Statements.

On Sunday, September 21, 2025, at about 1:30 a.m., the Barnesville Police Department requested GBI agents to assist them with investigating a homicide in Barnesville, Lamar County, Georgia. The preliminary information indicates that on Saturday, September 20, 2025, at about 11:45 p.m., a 911 caller reported shots were fired near the 200 block of Southland Drive. When officers arrived, they located Florence dead on the scene.

Bostic, Sims and Brown were booked into the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Barnesville Police Department at 770-358-1244 or the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Milledgeville at 478-445-4173. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

The GBI will continue its investigation. Once the investigation is complete, it will be given to the Towaliga District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.