Douglas, GA (September 29, 2025) – At the request of the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, GBI agents are investigating an officer involved shooting in Coffee County, GA. Tommy Randy Musgrove II, age 44, of Douglas, GA, was shot and injured in the incident. No officers were injured.

Preliminary information indicates on Sunday, September 28, 2025 at about 4:20 a.m., the Douglas Police Department responded to the Circle K on E. Baker Highway in Douglas regarding a domestic violence incident where Musgrove held his girlfriend at knifepoint. Musgrove fled the scene before the police arrived. Officers with DPD and deputies with the CCSO went to the Bear Creek Road area to locate Musgrove. When they arrived, they found Musgrove’s home on fire and Musgrove standing in the road with what appeared to be a gun in his hand. After putting the gun to his head, Musgrove ran further into the neighborhood and attempted to forcibly enter another home. Officers and deputies then fired their weapons and hit Musgrove multiple times. Law enforcement provided immediate medical care until EMS arrived on scene. Musgrove was initially taken to the Coffee Regional Medical Center, and then transferred to another hospital, where he is currently in stable condition.

During the investigation, it was determined that Musgrove’s gun was not real, but was a replica BB/airgun.

The Georgia State Fire Marshall’s Office is investigating the fire incident. The Douglas Police Department is investigating the incident at the Circle K and has secured an arrest warrant for Aggravated Assault.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Douglas at (912) 389-4103, the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office at (912) 384-4227, or the Douglas Police Department at 912-384-2222. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

This investigation is active and ongoing. More arrest warrants are expected to be obtained. Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Waycross Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review and prosecution.