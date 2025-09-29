Claxton, GA (September 28, 2025) – At the request of the Evans County Sheriff’s Office, GBI agents are investigating a shooting incident in Claxton, Evans County, Georgia.

The investigation indicates that on Saturday, September 28, 2025, at about 4:00 a.m., the Evans County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting near Church Street and Jones Street in Claxton, GA. Law enforcement arrived on scene and discovered one person had been shot and taken to a local hospital. The victim received medical treatment and was transferred to a hospital in Savannah.

The investigation shows that a fight occurred at a gathering on North College Street, which led to the shooting incident on Church Street. Two additional shootings incidents on Jones Street and Savoy Road followed and are believed to be related.

This case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Evans County Sheriff’s Office at 912-739-1611 or the GBI’s Statesboro Regional Investigative Office at 912-871-1121. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to Atlantic Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.