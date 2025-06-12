Oregon State Fire Marshal Mobilizes Resources to Rowena Fire in Wasco County

The Oregon State Fire Marshal is mobilizing structural firefighters and an incident management team to fight the Rowena Fire burning in Wasco County. The fire was first reported on Wednesday afternoon and quickly spread, prompting level three, Go Now, evacuations by the Wasco County Sheriff. The fire prompted the closure of I-84 between Mosier and The Dalles as firefighters work to stop the fast-moving flames.

At 4:15 p.m., Wednesday, Oregon Governor Tina Kotek invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act, which allows the state fire marshal to mobilize resources. The agency is currently mobilizing its Green Incident Management Team and six structural task forces. Three task forces will be responding tonight and three more will be arriving early Thursday morning. The Oregon State Fire Marshal Green Incident Management Team will be working in unified command with the Central Oregon Fire Management Service Type 3 Team.

“This early season conflagration should come as a reminder to Oregonians to be ready for wildfire,” State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple said. “The predictions for this summer are extremely concerning. I am asking everyone to take that extra minute to mindful of the conditions and remember it takes a single spark to ignite a disaster.”

The Wasco County Sheriff’s Office is posting the latest evacuation information here. The agency says The Dalles Middle School (1100 E 12th St, The Dalles, OR 97058) is open as a temporary shelter and the Wasco County Fairgrounds (81849 Fairgrounds Rd, Tygh Valley, OR 97063) is open for livestock and horses.

For information about the I-84 closure, please monitor www.tripcheck.com.