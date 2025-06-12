Montgomery County Council Committee Meeting on June 12, 2025

MARYLAND, November 6 - For Immediate Release: Wednesday, June 11, 2025

Government Operations and Fiscal Policy Committee will review legislation to provide a County hiring preference for displaced federal workers and a resolution to adopt the Fiscal Year 2026-2031 Tax Supported Fiscal Plan Summary

The Government Operations and Fiscal Policy (GO) Committee will meet on Thursday, June 12, at 9 a.m. to review Expedited Bill 10-25 - Personnel and Human Resources – Hiring Displaced Federal Workers, and a resolution to adopt the FY26-31 Tax Supported Fiscal Plan Summary.

Expedited Bill 10-25 - Personnel and Human Resources – Hiring Displaced Federal Workers

Review: The GO Committee will review Expedited Bill 10-25, Personnel and Human Resources - Hiring Displaced Federal Workers, which would provide a County hiring preference for federal workers whose positions are eliminated or who are subject to reductions in force. The bill would define the term displaced federal worker as a former federal employee who resides in the County and on or after Jan. 1, 2025, received a notification from the federal government that the individual’s federal position was no longer needed and a notification of personnel action from the federal government that the individual was subject to a federal reduction in force. In addition, the displaced federal worker must demonstrate a loss of income because of the separation from federal employment.

Under current law, the County provides a hiring preference for certain County employees who are unable to perform the employee’s job because of a disability or injury under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), subject to a County reduction in force, or a County employee who was granted a temporary disability retirement under the Employees Retirement System or an initial or temporary disability benefit of any type under the Retirement Savings Plan or the Guaranteed Retirement Income Plan, but is no longer eligible for such a temporary disability retirement or benefit. In addition, County law provides preference for a veteran with a disability and an equal preference for a veteran without a disability and a non-veteran with a disability. Expedited Bill 10-25 would provide a preference for displaced federal workers in County Code which would be equal to the preference already given to veterans without disabilities and to non-veterans with disabilities.

The lead sponsor of Expedited Bill 10-25 is Council Vice President Jawando. Councilmembers Friedson, Mink, Sayles, Balcombe and Council President Stewart are cosponsors of Bill 10-25.

Resolution to Adopt the FY26-31 Tax Supported Fiscal Plan Summary

Review: The GO Committee will review a resolution to approve the Tax Supported Fiscal Plan Summary for the FY26-31 Public Services Program. The FY26-31 Tax Supported Fiscal Plan Summary, like all versions of the fiscal plan, reflects current fiscal projections and policy assumptions when the Council adopted the FY26 Operating Budget and amendments to the FY25-FY30 Capital Improvements Program (CIP). Future versions of the FY26-31 Tax Supported Fiscal Plan Summary will change as economic and fiscal conditions are better understood. The December 2025 update will reflect changes to FY26-31 revenue estimates. The March 2026 version, included with the Executive’s recommended budget, will include revised revenue projections and updated expenditures for the County government and its agencies in FY26.

