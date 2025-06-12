PartnerStack to Provide Backend for ZeroTier’s Partner Program, Help Deliver Modern Networking Solutions to Customers

ZeroTier and PartnerStack have announced their partnership.

The addition of PartnerStack is the latest evolution in ZeroTier’s recently announced Partner Program

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ZeroTier, one of the world’s leading software-defined networking companies, has announced today that partner ecosystem platform, PartnerStack, will provide the backend of ZeroTier’s recently announced Partner Program. The new Partner Program is designed to empower technology providers to deliver modern networking solutions to customers. PartnerStack’s platform helps B2B SaaS companies grow by managing and scaling their partner programs — such as affiliates, referrals, and resellers — all in one place. It automates everything from onboarding and tracking to commission payouts, making it easier for businesses to expand through partnerships.“ZeroTier’s partner motion is entering a new phase, and we’re proud to be the platform supporting that scale,” said Luke Swanek, Co-founder of PartnerStack. “We design every feature with the partner experience in mind, from seamless onboarding to scalable payouts, to empower SaaS companies, VARs, MSPs and integrators to grow faster through partnerships. We are excited to support ZeroTier's next phase of growth."ZeroTier’s recently announced Partner Program offers a range of scalable connectivity options built on the ZeroTier platform, including the ability to drive recurring revenue, differentiate offerings with software-defined networking, and dedicated partner support. As a part of the Partner Program, PartnerStack will help empower partners, like VARs, MSPs, and integrators, to deliver secure, scalable networking solutions while streamlining program operations and accelerating consistent revenue.“At ZeroTier, we believe our partners are the force multipliers of our mission,” said Angelo Rodriguez, ZeroTier’s Senior Vice President of Global Operations. “PartnerStack helps us turn that belief into action by equipping partners with the tools, automation, and support they need to win in today’s rapidly evolving networking landscape.”To learn more about ZeroTier’s full slate of offerings, request a demo . If you’re interested in joining ZeroTier’s Partner Program to sell and leverage ZeroTier solutions to expand your business, contact us today ###About ZeroTierZeroTier gives you exactly what you need: a modern solution to the overengineered chaos of legacy networking. It’s secure, direct, global connectivity that actually works. Whether you’re managing a single device or an entire enterprise fleet, ZeroTier connects everything directly through a secure network you create and control. Set it up in minutes. Skip the hardware. Forget the complexity. Just connect and go. ZeroTier is trusted by leaders across every industry and backed by Battery Ventures, Anorak Ventures, and Bonfire Ventures. Learn more at zerotier.com

