ZeroTier Partners with Channel Tools to Provide Enterprises with Secure, Scalable Connectivity Solutions

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ZeroTier , one of the world’s leading software-defined network companies, has announced today a strategic partnership with Channel Tools, a leader in driving new technology distribution and integration solutions, to expand the reach of its innovative virtual networking platform. This collaboration aims to provide enterprises with seamless, secure, and scalable connectivity solutions, enhancing both security and operational efficiency across numerous industries. This new partnership will also offer access to ZeroTier’s platform and sub-products through the expansive network of Channel Tools and will be available via TD Synnex.ZeroTier’s platform enables the creation of secure cross-connectivity of devices and applications bringing them into seamless, segmentable and fully managed network, regardless of their physical locations or cloud type. In addition the platform offers enterprise-grade security and controls. ZeroTier’s software-defined solution eliminates the need for complex hardware setups, offering a streamlined and secure approach to network management.Based in the UK, Channel Tools has been delivering sales and marketing to complement enterprises’ go-to-marketing teams for the last 15 years. Channel Partnerships, a division of Channel Tools, works with some of the world’s leading technology sales channels of technology companies who are looking to reach a wider audience through established distribution channels.Kewal Gupta, CEO of Channel Tools, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership: “Collaborating with ZeroTier allows us to offer our clients a cutting-edge networking solution that simplifies connectivity and greatly enhances security,” Gupta said. “ZeroTier’s platform aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver innovation in an organisation’s technology stack, be they a small business or enterprise-level.”“We at ZeroTier are excited to be partnering with a market leader like Channel Tools,” said Andrew Gault, ZeroTier CEO. “By combining our enterprise-grade virtual networking platform with Channel Tools’ extensive network of downstream partnering and marketing capabilities and the global footprint of TD Synnex, we’re making it easier than ever for enterprises to achieve simpler, safer, and stronger connectivity across their operations.”For more information about ZeroTier’s solutions and its partnership with Channel Tools, visit ZeroTier’s website. Interested in receiving a demo or learning more about ZeroTier? Contact us at pr@zerotier.com.###About Channel ToolsChannel Tools is a leading company driving new technology distribution and integration solutions. The company works with high potential, emerging, and innovative technology vendors to support their growth and adoption with channel. In addition, Channel Tools provides comprehensive marketing services. For further information, visit www.channel-partnerships.com About ZeroTierZeroTier is a secure network platform that scales from home user to SMB to enterprise-level deployments, allowing the seamless local management of an unlimited amount of network resources, regardless of device type. ZeroTier’s software-defined network overlay can be deployed in minutes from anywhere and empowers IT teams to create global private networks that connect devices directly and securely to each other, no matter where they are in the world. ZeroTier is utilized by industry leading companies across all sectors and is backed by Battery Ventures, Anorak Ventures and Bonfire Ventures, among others. For more information visit: https://www.zerotier.com

