ZeroTier Launches Partner Program to Expand Delivery of its Next-Generation Secure Networking Platform

The ZeroTier Partner Program

The strategic program offers businesses the ability to unlock new opportunities for growth, while providing customers with future-ready connectivity solutions.

Companies across industries can integrate ZeroTier’s seamless networking into their solutions, providing their customers with effortless, secure connectivity.” — Andrew Gault, ZeroTier CEO

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ZeroTier, one of the world’s leading software-defined networking companies, has announced today the official launch of its Partner Program and initial participants. This new program is designed to empower channel partners, resellers, integrators, and other technology providers to deliver modern networking solutions to their customers. It offers a range of scalable connectivity options built on the ZeroTier platform, including the ability to drive recurring revenue, differentiate offerings with software-defined networking, and dedicated partner support.“ZeroTier is redefining how enterprises and government entities connect by offering a next-generation networking platform while simultaneously simplifying security within modern environments,” said Andrew Gault, ZeroTier CEO. “Now, through the launch of our Partner Program, we’re changing the game in terms of gaining access to ZeroTier. Companies across industries can integrate ZeroTier’s seamless networking into their solutions, providing their customers with effortless, secure connectivity.”With its newly launched Partner Program, ZeroTier aims to collaborate with technology distribution companies across industries. Initial partners include TD SYNNEX, leading global IT distributor and solutions aggregator, which recently joined ZeroTier’s Partner Program to enhance its downstream partners’ success. MikroTik, Teltonika, and OPNsense are other key technology partners also included in the program, as well as:• Channel Partners, including leading IT providers that help businesses set up and manage their tech infrastructure, including cloud services, cybersecurity, and networking.• Value-Added Resellers (VARs) who can differentiate their portfolio with a secure, flexible networking solution.• Systems Integrators (SIs) and Integrated Solution Partners who can simplify complex deployments for multi-cloud environments, as well as embed ZeroTier into products to enhance their capabilities.• Managed Service Providers (MSPs) who can offer cost-effective, easy-to-manage networking solutions for distributed teams, IoT, and beyond.• Technology Alliance Partners who can easily integrate ZeroTier with complementary technologies — such as router OEMs, cloud service providers, cybersecurity vendors, and other adjacent technologies— to deliver enhanced customer experiences.ZeroTier’s Partner Program helps tech distributors grow faster and deliver advanced networking that works. To learn more about ZeroTier’s Partner Program and to apply, visit the Partner Program page To learn more about ZeroTier’s full slate of offerings, request a demo ###About ZeroTierZeroTier gives you exactly what you need: a modern solution to the overengineered chaos of legacy networking. It’s secure, direct, global connectivity that actually works. Whether you’re managing a single device or an entire enterprise fleet, ZeroTier connects everything directly through a secure network you create and control. Set it up in minutes. Skip the hardware. Forget the complexity. Just connect and go. ZeroTier is trusted by leaders across every industry and backed by Battery Ventures, Anorak Ventures, and Bonfire Ventures. Learn more at zerotier.com

